Know The Benefits Of Planting Shami Plant At Home During Sawan Month

The month of Sawan holds immense spiritual and religious importance in Hinduism. Every day of this sacred month is considered auspicious and is often celebrated like a festival. Sawan is especially dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, and it is believed that performing specific rituals during this time can also help reduce the adverse effects of planetary positions, particularly those related to Saturn (Shani), including Sade Sati and Dhaiya.

This year, the holy month of Sawan began on July 11, 2025, and is now nearing its end. The concluding day, Sawan Purnima, will fall on August 9, 2025. Before the month concludes, planting a Shami (Prosopis cineraria) tree at home is considered highly beneficial. As per religious beliefs, this act invokes the blessings of Lord Shiva and also pacifies Saturn-related afflictions. The Shami tree is said to be dearly loved by both Lord Shiva and Shani Dev.

Zodiac Signs Currently Under Shani’s Influence

According to the experts, out of the twelve zodiac signs, five are currently experiencing the effects of Sade Sati or Dhaiya. Pisces (Meen), Aquarius (Kumbh), and Aries (Mesh) are going through Sade Sati, while Leo (Singh) and Sagittarius (Dhanu) are affected by Dhaiya. For individuals of these signs, planting a Shami tree before the end of Sawan is believed to be especially effective in reducing planetary hardships.

Shami Tree: A Sacred Remedy In Sawan

In Hinduism and astrology, the Shami tree is considered sacred and powerful. It is particularly associated with Saturn and is believed to alleviate the negative impacts of Sade Sati, Dhaiya, and other Shani doshas when planted, worshipped, or cared for.

Moreover, the tree is also dear to Lord Shiva. Much like Bel leaves, Shami leaves are offered on Shivling during worship. Planting the Shami tree in the Sawan month is believed to bring the combined blessings of both Shiva and Shani.

From a Vastu perspective, keeping a Shami plant at home also helps eliminate negative energy and brings positivity into the household.