Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionKnow The Benefits Of Planting Shami Plant At Home During Sawan Month

Know The Benefits Of Planting Shami Plant At Home During Sawan Month

Before the sawan month concludes, planting a Shami (Prosopis cineraria) tree at home is considered highly beneficial.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 10:27 AM (IST)

The month of Sawan holds immense spiritual and religious importance in Hinduism. Every day of this sacred month is considered auspicious and is often celebrated like a festival. Sawan is especially dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva, and it is believed that performing specific rituals during this time can also help reduce the adverse effects of planetary positions, particularly those related to Saturn (Shani), including Sade Sati and Dhaiya.

This year, the holy month of Sawan began on July 11, 2025, and is now nearing its end. The concluding day, Sawan Purnima, will fall on August 9, 2025. Before the month concludes, planting a Shami (Prosopis cineraria) tree at home is considered highly beneficial. As per religious beliefs, this act invokes the blessings of Lord Shiva and also pacifies Saturn-related afflictions. The Shami tree is said to be dearly loved by both Lord Shiva and Shani Dev.

ALSO READ: When Is Makar Sankranti 2026? Know Date, Muhurat, Rituals, And More

Zodiac Signs Currently Under Shani’s Influence

According to the experts, out of the twelve zodiac signs, five are currently experiencing the effects of Sade Sati or Dhaiya. Pisces (Meen), Aquarius (Kumbh), and Aries (Mesh) are going through Sade Sati, while Leo (Singh) and Sagittarius (Dhanu) are affected by Dhaiya. For individuals of these signs, planting a Shami tree before the end of Sawan is believed to be especially effective in reducing planetary hardships.

Shami Tree: A Sacred Remedy In Sawan

In Hinduism and astrology, the Shami tree is considered sacred and powerful. It is particularly associated with Saturn and is believed to alleviate the negative impacts of Sade Sati, Dhaiya, and other Shani doshas when planted, worshipped, or cared for.

Moreover, the tree is also dear to Lord Shiva. Much like Bel leaves, Shami leaves are offered on Shivling during worship. Planting the Shami tree in the Sawan month is believed to bring the combined blessings of both Shiva and Shani.

From a Vastu perspective, keeping a Shami plant at home also helps eliminate negative energy and brings positivity into the household.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 10:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lord Shiv Lord Shani Sawan 2025 Sawan Remedies Planting Shami Tree Benefits Of Planting Shami Tree
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US Navy's Stealth F-35 Fighter Jet Crashes In California's Fresno County: VIDEO
US Military Aircraft Crashes In California's Fresno County: VIDEO
World
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
'I Don’t Care': Trump Calls India And Russia 'Dead Economies' Amid Tariff War
Sports
No India-Pak WCL Semi-Final As India Withdraws Participation: 'Public Sentiment Must Always Be Respected'
CONFIRMED! No India-Pak WCL Semi-Final As India Withdraws Participation: 'Public Sentiment Must Always...'
India
US, India Still Negotiating, Says Trump After Imposing 25% Tariffs Plus Penalties
US, India Still Negotiating, Says Trump After Imposing 25% Tariffs Plus Penalties
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Russia’s Kamchatka Region Shaken by Strong 8.0 Earthquake; Tsunami Alert Extends to Japan and Alaska
Massive 8.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Russia; Widespread Tsunami Alert Issued Across Pacific
Breaking News: Powerful Earthquake Hits Russia's Kamchatka Region, Tsunami Alert Issued | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Rajya Sabha Debates Operation Sindoor As EAM Jaishankar And Leaders Set To Respond Today
Breaking: 4-Meter Tsunami Hits Russia’s Kamchatka After Quake, Global Alerts Issued Worldwide
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Karnataka Is On A Knife’s Edge And Rahul Gandhi Holds The Blade | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget