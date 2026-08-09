Sawan Somwar 2026: 7 Mistakes To Avoid While Worshipping Lord Shiva On August 10

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom On Sawan Monday, devotion and correct practices are essential.

Offer water calmly, clean Shivling after milk.

Use clean bel leaves; avoid full Shivling circumambulation.

Avoid Nandi-Shivling gap; always maintain temple cleanliness.

Visiting a Shiva temple during the month of Sawan is easy, but understanding the true spirit of worship is equally important. Many times, devotees offer water, milk, and bel leaves with complete devotion, yet in their haste, they often make mistakes that are considered contrary to the original spirit of worship.

August 10, 2026, is the second Monday of the month of Sawan in North India. This day also coincides with the Som Pradosh fast. Therefore, Shiva temples are expected to be crowded from morning until evening. According to the calendar, the timing of Pradosh Puja may vary depending on the location. For Delhi, this is approximately from 7:05 pm to 9:14 pm. Therefore, it would be helpful to know the necessary rules of worship before visiting the temple. Keep in mind that traditions may vary in different regions and temples across the country.

Mistake 1: Pouring Water On The Shivling With A Sharp Stream

Many devotees pour water onto the Shivalinga from a height or at a very fast pace. They believe that the greater the water and the faster the abhishekam will enhance the puja. Such ostentation is not considered essential in Shiva worship.

Water should be offered in a calm, thin stream. The purpose is not merely to perform an anointment, but to calm anger, ego, and restlessness within. Chanting Om Namah Shivaya can be done while offering water.

If the temple is crowded, it is not appropriate to obstruct others' path by offering water for a long time. A small amount of water and a sincere prayer are considered sufficient.

Mistake 2: Offering Milk And Leaving The Shivalinga Without Cleaning It With Water

On Sawan Mondays, many devotees anoint the Shivalinga with milk, yogurt, honey, or sugarcane juice. The problem arises when clean water is not offered after these offerings.

If milk and sweets remain on the Shivalinga and the water pot for extended periods, they can cause odors, slippery surfaces, and insect infestations. Therefore, use them only with the permission of the temple management. Always offer clean water at the end of the Abhisheka.

If the temple only offers water offerings, you can donate the milk you bring with you to someone in need. The essence of Shiva worship is not the quantity of material, but devotion and sensitivity.

Third mistake: Offering Broken Or Dirty Belpatra

The bel leaf holds a special place in the worship of Lord Shiva. Generally, a clean bel leaf with three joined leaves is considered auspicious. Its three leaves are associated with Shiva's three eyes, his trident, and the three gunas (qualities) of sattva, rajas, and tamas. The bilva leaf's glory is also described in Bilvashtakam.

Devotees often pay attention to the number of bel leaves they receive, but not their condition. Offering bel leaves that are infested with insects, severely torn, rotten, or dirty should be avoided. Wash them with clean water and remove the hard tip of the stem.

There's no need to worry if you can't find Bel leaves. Shiva worship can be performed with just clean water. Harming a tree and plucking a lot of leaves is not devotion.

Fourth Mistake: Considering Every Flower And Leaf Worthy Of Shiva Worship

There is a tradition of offering different items to different deities. Therefore, not every item on the home puja plate should be offered to the Shivalinga.

In general tradition, white flowers, aak (water chestnut), dhatura (datura), shami (shrimp), and belpatra (wood apple) are offered to Lord Shiva. However, there are varying religious legends and regional opinions regarding the offering of tulsi (tulsi) and ketaki (water lily) to the Shivalinga. Some traditions consider them prohibited, while other scriptural interpretations differ.

Therefore, don't take any list you find online as the ultimate rule. It's better to seek information from the priest or established tradition at the temple where you're worshipping.

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Fifth Mistake: Circumambulating The Shivalinga Completely

Many devotees who arrive at the temple circumambulate the Shivalinga, as they do with other deities. In Shiva temple tradition, crossing the Jalhari, the channel through which the abhishek water flows, is generally avoided.

According to the customary practice, the Shivalinga is circumambulated halfway around. Devotees go up to the water pot and return in the same direction. This is because the water flowing from the water pot is considered sacred.

However, temple layouts may vary. In some temples, the main Shivalinga is located within the sanctum sanctorum, and devotees circumambulate the outer complex. Therefore, be sure to observe the temple layout and signage.

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Sixth Mistake: Standing Between Nandi And Shivalinga While Having Darshan

In Shiva temples, the statue of Nandi is usually placed in front of the Shivalinga. Nandi is considered Lord Shiva's supreme devotee, vehicle, and gatekeeper. Therefore, in many traditions, passing between Nandi and the Shivalinga or standing there for long periods is considered inappropriate.

First, bow to Nandi. Then, stand aside and gaze at the Shivalinga. Devotees also whisper their wishes into Nandi's ears, but this need not be loud or ostentatious.

Stopping to take photos or videos near Nandi during crowded times can interfere with other devotees' darshan. Convenience and discipline are also part of the temple's worship.

Mistake 7: Leaving Puja Materials, Plastic And Flowers In The Temple

Perhaps the biggest mistake on Sawan Mondays isn't related to the ritual itself, but rather to cleanliness. Devotees leave behind water bottles, milk bags, polythene bags, flower packets, and incense stick wrappers within the temple premises.

Lord Shiva is considered the god of nature. Therefore, leaving plastic in a temple, river, or under a tree after worshipping him seems contrary to the essence of worship.

Only place flowers and organic materials in designated containers. Take plastic back with you. Do not bring in items prohibited by the temple administration. A clean temple is as important an offering as water and bel leaves.

Do Not Let The Abhishek Water From The Jalhari Touch Your Feet

This is not a separate worship material, but it is an essential part of the precaution. The water offered to the Shivalinga comes out through the Jalhari. It is considered sacred, and one should avoid stepping on it or crossing it.

Some temples have open drains to drain this water. It can be difficult to see them during crowds. Therefore, walk slowly through the temple and be careful with children.

How To Worship Shiva On 10th August?

After bathing in the morning, wear clean clothes. Upon reaching the temple, first offer your respects to Nandi. Then, pour a cool stream of water on the Shivalinga. If you have a bel leaf (Bel leaf) available, clean it and offer it. Offer white flowers and chant Om Namah Shivaya.

After this, meditate on Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Ganesha. Don't limit your prayers to wealth or success. Also ask for wisdom, restraint, and the power to make right decisions.

Devotees observing the Soma Pradosh fast can perform another Shiva puja during the evening Pradosh period. Puja times vary by city, so be sure to check your local calendar.

Can Worship Be Completed By Offering Water Only?

Yes. Expensive materials are not considered necessary for Shiva worship. Pure water, a bel leaf, and the devout chanting of the Panchakshara Mantra are considered sufficient.

Don't give in to the pressure of gathering a long list of anointings. Helping someone in need may be more meaningful than pouring milk at a temple, gathering crowds, or displaying a large plate.

What To Do If A Mistake Is Made During Worship?

There's no need to panic over a minor mistake you made unknowingly. Lord Shiva is known as Ashutosh, meaning one who is pleased with simple gestures. Mentally apologize and follow the correct path.

The purpose of worship is not to instill fear, but to calm the mind and improve behavior. If anger, ego, and insensitivity persist after returning from the temple, simply offering material is not enough.

On Sawan Monday, August 10th, offer water, but also resolve to give up one bad habit. This may be your most valuable offering to Lord Shiva this time.

FAQs

Which Sawan Monday is on August 10, 2026?

August 10 is the second Monday of Sawan in North India.

How should water be offered to the Shivalinga?

Clean water should be offered in a calm, thin stream.

Should one circumambulate the Shivalinga completely?

Popular belief holds that the circumambulation is done halfway without crossing the water pot.

What kind of belpatra should be offered to Shivalinga?

Clean, fresh belpatra, usually with three joined leaves, is considered auspicious.

What should you do if you make a mistake during your puja?

Don't panic. Ask Lord Shiva for forgiveness and then follow the correct method and local temple traditions.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.