6 Lessons From Lord Krishna For Gen Z On Social Media Validation And Inner Peace

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom True worth reflects character, not online likes or followers.

In today’s digital world, happiness can sometimes seem tied to social media validation. Before enjoying a moment, many of us think about how others might react. How many likes will a post receive? Who viewed the story? Why did someone read a message but not reply? Gradually, these small interactions can begin to influence our mood and self-worth. But the teachings associated with Lord Krishna offer a different perspective.

1. When Likes Start Defining Happiness

Today, even before enjoying a moment, we often wonder what others will think. How many likes will we get? Who viewed our story? Who read our message but didn't reply? Gradually, these small things can begin to influence our happiness. But Lord Krishna's teachings offer a different perspective: focus on your actions rather than people's reactions. Not every decision in life needs everyone's approval.

2. Not Every Happy Moment Needs To Be Posted

Social media has created a constant urge to share every achievement, celebration and happy moment. But does every joyful experience need an audience? Some moments are meant to be enjoyed privately. The teachings of Lord Krishna emphasise inner balance and contentment. True peace comes from within and does not depend on likes, comments or online validation.

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3. Someone's Silence Does Not Define Your Worth

If someone doesn't reply to your message, like your post or respond to your story, it does not make you any less valuable. People have their own lives, priorities and reasons for being unavailable. Your peace of mind should not depend on someone else's response. Remember, your worth is not determined by how another person chooses to behave.

4. Stop Comparing Your Journey With Someone Else's Highlight Reel

Seeing someone's new job, relationship, holiday or achievement online can make it seem as though everyone else is living a better life. But social media shows only selected moments, not the complete picture. The teachings of the Bhagavad Gita encourage us to focus on our own actions and responsibilities. Don't overlook your progress simply because someone else's journey looks better on a screen.

5. Put The Phone Down And Reconnect With Yourself

Constantly scrolling through reels, checking notifications and comparing your life with others can leave the mind exhausted. Sometimes, the healthiest thing to do is simply put the phone aside and spend a little time with yourself. Lord Krishna's concept of Karma Yoga encourages us to focus on our actions and remain grounded in the present. You don't have to be constantly connected to understand where you are going.

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6. Your Worth Goes Beyond Likes And Followers

Your true worth cannot be measured by the number of people who like, follow or approve of you. It is reflected in your character, your efforts and the way you conduct yourself when life becomes difficult. The next time you find yourself seeking someone's approval, pause and ask: “Am I on the right path?” If the answer is yes, remember that you don't need everyone's approval to keep moving forward.