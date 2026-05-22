Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shravan month, July 30-August 28, 2026, offers spiritual rewards.

Four auspicious Sawan Mondays in 2026 for Shiv worship.

Worship during Shravan removes sins, fulfills wishes.

Observe fasts with purity, devotion, and specific rituals.

The holy month of Shravan, also known as Sawan, will begin on July 30, 2026, and conclude on August 28, 2026. This year, the auspicious month will last for 28 days.

According to Hindu scriptures, worshipping Lord Shiv during Sawan is believed to offer spiritual benefits equal to worshipping him throughout the entire year. Among all the days of Shravan, Sawan Mondays, also known as Sawan Somwar, hold special importance for devotees.

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How Many Sawan Mondays Will There Be In 2026?

There will be four Mondays during Sawan in 2026. While every day of the sacred month is considered spiritually powerful, Hindu Puranas mention that devotees who offer water, milk, and Panchamrit on the Shivling during Sawan Mondays are believed to stay protected from misfortune and receive happiness and prosperity in life.

The first Monday of Sawan is also considered highly auspicious for those planning to begin the traditional 16 Monday fasts dedicated to Lord Shiv.

Importance Of Sawan In Shiv Purana

According to the Shiv Purana: "Shravan mase visheshena Shiv puja phalaprada, sarva paap haram punyam sarva kaam phalapradam."

The verse explains that worshipping Lord Shiv during the month of Shravan is highly rewarding, removes sins, and fulfills devotees’ wishes.

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Benefits Of Observing Sawan Somwar Vrat

Devotees believe that observing Sawan Monday fasts helps remove obstacles related to marriage and strengthens love, trust, and harmony in married life.

Worshipping Lord Shiv during this period is also believed to reduce physical and mental stress while improving the overall well-being of the family.

Religious beliefs further suggest that Shiv devotion increases spiritual awareness and helps devotees move towards positivity and salvation.

How To Observe Sawan Monday Fast

Devotees should wake up during Brahma Muhurat, take a bath, and wear clean clothes, preferably white or light-colored attire considered auspicious for worship.

After lighting a lamp in the home temple, devotees should take a vow for the fast and either remain without food or consume fruits and fasting-approved foods such as milk and sabudana.

During the worship, devotees offer water or Ganga water to the Shivling, followed by Panchamrit made with milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar.

Belpatra, dhatura flowers, sandalwood, rice grains, incense, and lamps are also offered during the puja. Devotees recite Shiv Chalisa and read the Sawan Somwar Vrat Katha.

Evening prayers are performed again before concluding the fast the following morning after पूजा rituals.

Important Things To Keep In Mind During The Fast

Devotees are advised to stay away from anger, lies, and negative thoughts during the vrat. Religious traditions also recommend following celibacy and avoiding disrespect towards others.

Belpatra leaves should always be clean and offered in the correct direction, while Tulsi leaves should never be offered on the Shivling during Shiv worship.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]