June 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Complete List Of Fasts And Festivals In Coming Month

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom June 2026 features rare Jyeshtha and Adhik Maas overlap.

Significant fasts include Nirjala Ekadashi, Vat Purnima, and festivals.

Mrityu Panchak and Shani Pradosh Vrat hold specific astrological importance.

Fasts offer spiritual merit, forgiveness, and blessings for well-being.

The month of June 2026 will witness the rare overlap of Jyeshtha and Adhik Maas, making it spiritually significant for devotees across India. June is also considered one of the hottest months of the year, and several major fasts and festivals observed during this period, including Nirjala Ekadashi, Vat Purnima, Param Ekadashi, and Amavasya, hold special religious importance.

From an astrological perspective as well, June 2026 is expected to be highly significant due to important planetary transits and sacred observances. Here is the complete list of major vrat and festivals falling in June 2026.

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June 2026 Vrat And Festival Calendar

June 3, 2026: Vibhuwan Sankashti

June 6, 2026: Mrityu Panchak Begins

June 7, 2026: Adhik Bhanu Saptami

June 8, 2026: Adhik Kalashtami and Masik Krishna Janmashtami

June 11, 2026: Param Ekadashi

June 12, 2026: Pradosh Vrat (Friday) and Adhik Krishna Ramlakshman Dwadashi

June 13, 2026: Masik Karthigai and Masik Shivratri

June 14, 2026: Rohini Vrat and Adhik Darsha Amavasya

June 15, 2026: Mithun Sankranti, Jyeshtha Adhik Amavasya, and End of Jyeshtha Adhik Maas

June 18, 2026: Pradyumna Chaturthi

June 19, 2026: Skanda Shashthi

June 20, 2026: Jamai Shashthi

June 21, 2026: Bhanu Saptami and the Longest Day of the Year

June 22, 2026: Dhumavati Jayanti and Masik Durgashtami

June 23, 2026: Mahesh Navami

June 25, 2026: Nirjala Ekadashi and Gayatri Jayanti

June 26, 2026: Ramlakshman Dwadashi

June 27, 2026: Shani Pradosh Vrat and Shani Trayodashi

June 29, 2026: Vat Purnima Vrat, Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat, and Batuk Bhairavi Jayanti

Nirjala Ekadashi

Nirjala Ekadashi is considered the most important among all Ekadashi fasts observed throughout the year. According to Hindu scriptures, observing a fast on this day alone is believed to provide the spiritual merit equal to observing all 24 Ekadashi fasts annually.

Religious texts also state that mistakes committed during previous Ekadashi fasts are forgiven by observing Nirjala Ekadashi properly. As per the Skanda Purana, devotees who observe a strict waterless fast on this day are believed to attain a place at the feet of Lord Vishnu.

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Shani Pradosh Vrat

When Pradosh Vrat falls on a Saturday, it is known as Shani Pradosh Vrat and is considered highly auspicious. Devotees worship Lord Shiva on this occasion to seek relief from obstacles in marriage and family disputes.

It is also believed that observing this vrat helps reduce mental stress and protects devotees from illnesses and enemies.

Mrityu Panchak

Mrityu Panchak will begin from June 6, 2026. These five days are traditionally considered sensitive and inauspicious in Hindu beliefs. It is believed that this period may bring mental stress, recurring family troubles, or other unfortunate situations if important activities are performed during this time.

Vat Purnima Vrat

On the day of Vat Purnima, married women in several parts of India worship the banyan tree and pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands.

The ritual is associated with marital happiness and prosperity. Women also donate traditional suhag items to married women as part of the observance.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]