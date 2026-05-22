June 2026 is significant as it features a rare overlap of Jyeshtha and Adhik Maas, making it spiritually important. It also includes several major fasts and festivals.
June 2026 Festival Calendar: Check Out The Complete List Of Fasts And Festivals In Coming Month
June 2026 brings spiritually significant fasts and festivals including Nirjala Ekadashi, Vat Purnima, Shani Pradosh Vrat, and important Hindu religious observances.
- June 2026 features rare Jyeshtha and Adhik Maas overlap.
- Significant fasts include Nirjala Ekadashi, Vat Purnima, and festivals.
- Mrityu Panchak and Shani Pradosh Vrat hold specific astrological importance.
- Fasts offer spiritual merit, forgiveness, and blessings for well-being.
The month of June 2026 will witness the rare overlap of Jyeshtha and Adhik Maas, making it spiritually significant for devotees across India. June is also considered one of the hottest months of the year, and several major fasts and festivals observed during this period, including Nirjala Ekadashi, Vat Purnima, Param Ekadashi, and Amavasya, hold special religious importance.
From an astrological perspective as well, June 2026 is expected to be highly significant due to important planetary transits and sacred observances. Here is the complete list of major vrat and festivals falling in June 2026.
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June 2026 Vrat And Festival Calendar
- June 3, 2026: Vibhuwan Sankashti
- June 6, 2026: Mrityu Panchak Begins
- June 7, 2026: Adhik Bhanu Saptami
- June 8, 2026: Adhik Kalashtami and Masik Krishna Janmashtami
- June 11, 2026: Param Ekadashi
- June 12, 2026: Pradosh Vrat (Friday) and Adhik Krishna Ramlakshman Dwadashi
- June 13, 2026: Masik Karthigai and Masik Shivratri
- June 14, 2026: Rohini Vrat and Adhik Darsha Amavasya
- June 15, 2026: Mithun Sankranti, Jyeshtha Adhik Amavasya, and End of Jyeshtha Adhik Maas
- June 18, 2026: Pradyumna Chaturthi
- June 19, 2026: Skanda Shashthi
- June 20, 2026: Jamai Shashthi
- June 21, 2026: Bhanu Saptami and the Longest Day of the Year
- June 22, 2026: Dhumavati Jayanti and Masik Durgashtami
- June 23, 2026: Mahesh Navami
- June 25, 2026: Nirjala Ekadashi and Gayatri Jayanti
- June 26, 2026: Ramlakshman Dwadashi
- June 27, 2026: Shani Pradosh Vrat and Shani Trayodashi
- June 29, 2026: Vat Purnima Vrat, Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat, and Batuk Bhairavi Jayanti
Nirjala Ekadashi
Nirjala Ekadashi is considered the most important among all Ekadashi fasts observed throughout the year. According to Hindu scriptures, observing a fast on this day alone is believed to provide the spiritual merit equal to observing all 24 Ekadashi fasts annually.
Religious texts also state that mistakes committed during previous Ekadashi fasts are forgiven by observing Nirjala Ekadashi properly. As per the Skanda Purana, devotees who observe a strict waterless fast on this day are believed to attain a place at the feet of Lord Vishnu.
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Shani Pradosh Vrat
When Pradosh Vrat falls on a Saturday, it is known as Shani Pradosh Vrat and is considered highly auspicious. Devotees worship Lord Shiva on this occasion to seek relief from obstacles in marriage and family disputes.
It is also believed that observing this vrat helps reduce mental stress and protects devotees from illnesses and enemies.
Mrityu Panchak
Mrityu Panchak will begin from June 6, 2026. These five days are traditionally considered sensitive and inauspicious in Hindu beliefs. It is believed that this period may bring mental stress, recurring family troubles, or other unfortunate situations if important activities are performed during this time.
Vat Purnima Vrat
On the day of Vat Purnima, married women in several parts of India worship the banyan tree and pray for the long life and well-being of their husbands.
The ritual is associated with marital happiness and prosperity. Women also donate traditional suhag items to married women as part of the observance.
[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is special about June 2026?
What is Nirjala Ekadashi and why is it important?
Nirjala Ekadashi is the most important Ekadashi fast, believed to grant the merit of all 24 annual Ekadashis. Observing it properly can forgive past Ekadashi mistakes and lead to a place at Lord Vishnu's feet.
What is Shani Pradosh Vrat?
Shani Pradosh Vrat occurs when Pradosh Vrat falls on a Saturday and is considered highly auspicious. Devotees worship Lord Shiva for relief from marriage obstacles, family disputes, mental stress, and protection from enemies.
What is Vat Purnima Vrat?
Vat Purnima Vrat is observed by married women who worship the banyan tree for their husbands' long life and well-being. The ritual is associated with marital happiness and prosperity.
When does Mrityu Panchak begin in 2026 and what is its significance?
Mrityu Panchak begins on June 6, 2026. These five days are traditionally considered sensitive and inauspicious, potentially bringing mental stress or family troubles if important activities are performed.