Krishna Janmashtami 2026: Check Date, Auspicious Puja Muhurat And Nishita Kaal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Devotees observe strict fasts and perform elaborate midnight rituals.

Lord Krishna is one of the most popular deities in Hinduism. Devotees of Lord Krishna eagerly await Janmashtami, as it is the day when Lord Krishna was born. It is believed that those who observe the Janmashtami fast are relieved of all their sorrows. Janmashtami falls on September 4, 2026, marking the 5253rd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Janmashtami is not only a festival of faith but also of devotion and love. See the auspicious time and complete information for Janmashtami Puja here.

Janmashtami 2025 Muhurta

The Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month will begin at 2.25 am on September 4, 2026, and will end at 12.13 am on the next day, September 5.

Janmashtami Nishita Puja Timings: 11:57 pm – 12:43 am, September 5

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Rohini Nakshatra On Janmashtami

Rohini Nakshatra Begins – September 4, 2026, 12:29 am

Rohini Nakshatra Ends - September 4, 2026, at 11:04 pm

Krishna Janmashtami 2026 Fasting Time

Parana time according to religious scriptures

Parana Time - after 06:01 am, September 05

Parana time prevalent in the society at present

Parana Time - 12:43 am, after September 5

Correct Method Of Janmashtami Fast

All the rules followed during the Ekadashi fast should also be followed during the Janmashtami fast. No food should be consumed during the Janmashtami fast. The Janmashtami fast is broken the next day at a specific time after sunrise, known as the Janmashtami Parana time.

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What To Do On Janmashtami Night

After midnight on Janmashtami, the idol of Lord Krishna is bathed with milk, yogurt, honey, ghee, and water. During the anointment of Lord Krishna, conch shells are blown, bells are rung, and Vedic mantras are recited. Devotees then offer 56 different offerings to Lord Krishna and swing him in a swing.

The festival is celebrated by chanting the mantra, "Om Devakinandanaya Vidmahe Vasudevaya Dhimahi. Tanno Krishnah Prachodayat."