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English NewsReligionKrishna Janmashtami 2026: Check Date, Auspicious Puja Muhurat And Nishita Kaal

Krishna Janmashtami 2026: Check Date, Auspicious Puja Muhurat And Nishita Kaal

Krishna Janmashtami 2026 falls on September 4. Check the Janmashtami date, Nishita Kaal, Puja Muhurat, Rohini Nakshatra and fasting Parana time.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Devotees observe strict fasts and perform elaborate midnight rituals.

Lord Krishna is one of the most popular deities in Hinduism. Devotees of Lord Krishna eagerly await Janmashtami, as it is the day when Lord Krishna was born. It is believed that those who observe the Janmashtami fast are relieved of all their sorrows. Janmashtami falls on September 4, 2026, marking the 5253rd birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. Janmashtami is not only a festival of faith but also of devotion and love. See the auspicious time and complete information for Janmashtami Puja here.

Janmashtami 2025 Muhurta

The Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month will begin at 2.25 am on September 4, 2026, and will end at 12.13 am on the next day, September 5.

  • Janmashtami Nishita Puja Timings: 11:57 pm – 12:43 am, September 5

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Rohini Nakshatra On Janmashtami

  • Rohini Nakshatra Begins – September 4, 2026, 12:29 am
  • Rohini Nakshatra Ends - September 4, 2026, at 11:04 pm 

Krishna Janmashtami 2026 Fasting Time

Parana time according to religious scriptures

  • Parana Time - after 06:01 am, September 05

Parana time prevalent in the society at present

  • Parana Time - 12:43 am, after September 5

Correct Method Of Janmashtami Fast

All the rules followed during the Ekadashi fast should also be followed during the Janmashtami fast. No food should be consumed during the Janmashtami fast. The Janmashtami fast is broken the next day at a specific time after sunrise, known as the Janmashtami Parana time.

ALSO READ | Sawan 2026: Is Cutting Hair And Nails Forbidden? Know The Religious And Astrological Beliefs

What To Do On Janmashtami Night

After midnight on Janmashtami, the idol of Lord Krishna is bathed with milk, yogurt, honey, ghee, and water. During the anointment of Lord Krishna, conch shells are blown, bells are rung, and Vedic mantras are recited. Devotees then offer 56 different offerings to Lord Krishna and swing him in a swing.

The festival is celebrated by chanting the mantra, "Om Devakinandanaya Vidmahe Vasudevaya Dhimahi. Tanno Krishnah Prachodayat."

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]

Frequently Asked Questions

What rituals are performed on Janmashtami night?

After midnight, Lord Krishna's idol is bathed with milk, yogurt, honey, ghee, and water. Devotees offer 56 items and swing the idol while chanting Vedic mantras.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 14 Aug 2026 11:53 AM (IST)
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Krishna Janmashtami 2026 Janmashtami 2026 Janmashtami Date 2026
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