Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Five zodiac signs anticipate career growth, financial gains, relationships.

Does August 15th simply bring a celebration of the nation's independence? Absolutely not! This Independence Day is set to mark an unusual and rare planetary alignment that will completely change the lives of many. On August 15, 2026 (Saturday), at approximately 4:52 pm, Mercury, the significator of wisdom and speech, and Jupiter, the significator of knowledge, prosperity, and expansion, will form an exact conjunction at the same degree in Cancer. At this time, the angular distance between the two planets will be approximately 0 degrees. In astrology, this is called the Mercury-Jupiter Zero Degree Conjunction.

This astrological event will bring major changes to your career and relationships. Let's find out which 5 zodiac signs will be most affected.

Taurus: Career growth, But Be Cautious In Relationships

For Taurus people, this great coincidence is no less than a boon in terms of career.

Career: The hard work of employed people will bear fruit and the path to financial gain will be clear.

Love Life & Family: Your family life will be happy, but any hasty decision can spoil your love life.

Surprise Tip: Start saving money right now, this saved capital will be of great use in the future.

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Leo: The Lock Of Luck Will Suddenly Open, Honor And Respect Will Increase.

People born under the Leo zodiac sign are going to get direct benefit of this conjunction in the form of luck.

Career: If you've been planning a major investment for a long time, this time could bring you bumper returns. You may also encounter a significant business opportunity.

Relationships: Your social standing will increase. Old disputes with your partner will be resolved, bringing new excitement to your relationship.

Sagittarius: Shocking Turn In Love Life And Sudden Financial Gain!

This transit can prove to be the biggest surprise for Sagittarius people.

Career: Money related plans will be successful and suddenly you will get some big happy news.

Relationships: If you are single or waiting for a big decision in your relationship, then after August 15, there is going to be a big and pleasant turn in your love life.

Capricorn: There Will Be A Big Deal In Business, Bank Balance Will Change

For Capricorn natives, this jugalbandi of Mercury and Jupiter will directly impact their pockets.

Career: Businesspeople may land a master deal they never expected. A promotion is likely.

Relationships: You will be successful in controlling your expenses, which will create an atmosphere of happiness and peace in the family.

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Pisces: Big Bang In Career And Good News From Spouse

The luck of Pisces people is going to shine completely due to this 0-degree yoga.

Career: Your intelligence and ability will be recognized in the workplace. Your income will increase significantly.

Relationships: You may suddenly get some big good news from your in-laws or spouse , which will make the atmosphere of the house festive.