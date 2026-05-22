When Is Nag Panchami In 2026? Know Date And The Incredible Story Behind This Traditions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nag Panchami honors serpent deities, rooted in emotion and tradition.

A lonely woman found a brother in a serpent deity.

The serpent gifted wealth, leading to a palace revelation.

This legend initiated Nag Panchami worship for protection.

India is home to many festivals that are not only rooted in religious beliefs but are also deeply connected to emotions, relationships, and age-old traditions. One such festival is Nag Panchami, which is dedicated to the worship of serpent deities. Celebrated during the holy month of Shravan, the festival falls on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Shukla Paksha. In 2026, Nag Panchami will be observed on August 17.

While the festival is widely known for the worship of snakes and Nag Devtas, very few people are aware of the emotional legend associated with its origin, a story where a serpent became a brother to a lonely woman.

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How Did The Story Of Nag Panchami Begin?

According to the hindu mythology, there once lived a wealthy merchant who had seven sons, all of whom were married. The youngest daughter-in-law in the family was kind-hearted, simple, and respectful towards everyone. However, she always felt incomplete because she did not have a brother of her own.

Whenever the other daughters-in-law spoke about their brothers or visited their maternal homes, the youngest bride would quietly remain silent.

One day, all the daughters-in-law went to a field to collect yellow clay used for plastering the house. While digging the soil, a large snake suddenly appeared. Frightened by the sight, the elder daughter-in-law raised her tool to kill the serpent.

But the youngest bride immediately stopped her and said, “Do not kill it. What harm has it done to us? It is also a living being.”

Hearing her compassionate words, the snake quietly moved aside and sat peacefully nearby. Before leaving, the young woman told the serpent, “We will return soon, please stay here.”

However, after returning home, she became busy with household chores and forgot about the promise she had made.

The Snake Became Her Brother

The next day, she suddenly remembered the serpent and rushed back to the field in worry. To her surprise, the snake was still waiting at the same spot.

Feeling guilty, she folded her hands and said, “Greetings, Serpent Brother.”

The moment the snake heard the word “brother,” it calmed down and replied, “Since you have called me your brother, I forgive you. Otherwise, I could have punished you for breaking your promise.”

The young bride apologized sincerely, after which the serpent declared, “From today, you are my sister, and I am your brother.”

For the woman who never had a brother, it was an emotional moment. She had finally found one, in the form of a Nag Devta.

Nag Devta Took His Sister To The Serpent Kingdom

A few days later, a handsome young man arrived at the merchant’s house and introduced himself as the younger bride’s brother. Though the family was surprised because she had no real brother, they eventually allowed her to leave with him.

On the way, the young man revealed his true identity, he was the same serpent deity.

The woman became frightened, but the Nag Devta assured her that she was safe. He then took her to the serpent kingdom, which was filled with gold, silver, jewels, and unimaginable wealth. The serpent family welcomed her with great respect.

One day, the serpent mother asked the young woman to serve cold milk to her brother. However, by mistake, she brought hot milk, which burned the Nag Devta’s mouth. The serpent mother became angry, but the Nag Devta forgave his sister’s mistake.

Why Did The Queen Get Frightened By The Magical Necklace?

After some time, the Nag Devta gifted his sister immense wealth, jewelry, and precious gems before sending her back home. Among the gifts was a magical necklace whose fame soon spread across the kingdom.

When the queen heard about the extraordinary necklace, she asked the king to bring it to the palace. But the moment the queen wore it, the necklace transformed into a snake. Terrified, the queen screamed, creating panic throughout the palace.

The young bride was then called to the court. As soon as she wore the necklace, it transformed back into a beautiful ornament made of precious gems. The king was astonished by the miracle and honored her with more gifts and wealth.

When she returned home, her family asked how she had received such riches. The young woman then revealed everything about the blessings of the Nag Devta.

The Tradition Of Nag Panchami Began

According to the hindu legend, this incident marked the beginning of the tradition of celebrating Nag Panchami. Since then, women have worshipped Nag Devtas as protectors and brothers, offering milk and prayers for the safety and prosperity of their families.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]