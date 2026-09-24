Anant Chaturdashi 2026: Ganesh Visarjan Date, Muhurat And Puja Rituals Explained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anant Chaturdashi, on September 25, 2026, concludes Ganesh festival.

Devotees bid farewell by ceremonially immersing Lord Ganesha idols.

Lord Vishnu's infinite form worship coincides with auspicious Ravi Yoga.

Specific auspicious timings and rituals guide the immersion process.

The ten-day Ganesh festival concludes with the auspicious festival of Anant Chaturdashi. Anant Chaturdashi is celebrated on the Shukla Chaturdashi date in the month of Bhadrapada. On this day, devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha after performing rituals and immersing the idols in sacred rivers or water bodies.

According to Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, Director of the Pal Balaji Astrology Institute (Jaipur-Jodhpur), the ten-day Ganeshotsav, which began on September 14, 2026, will conclude on Anant Chaturdashi, September 25, 2026. Devotees across the country installed Lord Ganesha in their homes and puja pandals on September 14. Although in many places, idols are immersed after a day and a half, three, five, or even seven days, in most large pandals and homes, the Ganesha idol is bid farewell on Anant Chaturdashi.

Worship Of The Infinite Form Of Lord Vishnu And The Combination Of Ravi Yoga

Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas explained that according to the Hindu calendar, there is a special tradition of worshipping the infinite form of Lord Vishnu on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) of the Bhadrapada month. This year, the auspicious combination of 'Ravi Yoga' is also forming on Anant Chaturdashi. According to astrological beliefs, actions undertaken during Ravi Yoga bring desired and auspicious results.

According to classical rules, devotees keep the idol of Lord Ganesha installed for one and a half, two and a half, five, seven, or eleven days, depending on their faith. During this period, regular worship and offerings are performed daily, and finally, a heartfelt farewell is given on the Chaturdashi Tithi.

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Anant Chaturdashi Date Details (According to Panchang)

Chaturdashi Tithi begins: September 24, 2026, at 11:19 pm

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: September 25, 2026, at 11:07 PM

Udayatithi belief: Based on the Udayatithi, the festival of Anant Chaturdashi will be celebrated on Friday, 25 September 2026.

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Astrological Yogas and Nakshatras

Ravi Yoga: 06:11 AM to 11:22 AM

Shoola Yoga: Morning to 02:51 PM (after that, Ganda Yoga starts)

Shatabhisha Nakshatra: Till 11:22 am (after that Purva Bhadrapada Nakshatra begins)

Auspicious Choghadiya Muhurta for Ganesh Visarjan

Choghadiya scheduled time Labh Choghadiya (Morning) 07:41 AM to 09:11 AM Amrit Chaughadiya (morning) 09:11 AM to 10:42 AM Auspicious Choghadiya (afternoon) 12:12 PM to 01:43 PM Labh Choghadiya (Night) 09:14 PM to 10:44 PM

Classical method of Ganesh Visarjan

According to astrologer and horoscope analyst Dr. Anish Vyas, follow this method before immersion:

Bath and Resolution: On Chaturdashi, wake up early in the morning, take bath and wear clean clothes.

Lighting the lamp: Light a lamp of pure ghee at the place of worship.

Chanting Mantra: Sit in front of the idol of Lord Ganesha and chant the mantra 'Om Gan Ganpataye Namah' 108 times.

Offering of worship materials: Offer incense, lamp, fragrance, flowers, Akshat and Naivedya on the idol.

Aarti and recitation: Recite Ganesh Chalisa and perform Aarti with devotion using incense and lamps.

Apology: Finally, after offering the food, apologize for any mistake or error committed knowingly or unknowingly during the last 10 days.

Immersion: After completing the puja, respectfully immerse the idol of Bappa in a nearby holy river, lake or clean pond.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.