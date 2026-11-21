Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan grace Koffee With Karan.

They revisited

Akshay named Karan Johar during show's rapid-fire.

Episode premieres November 25, promising humour and stories.

The latest promo for Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 9 brings Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan together on the couch. The episode, set to premiere on Wednesday, November 25, features playful exchanges, candid moments, and a look at Ravi’s growing appeal among Gen-Z viewers. In the clip, Akshay takes on a quirky challenge before joining Ravi for a conversation that moves between humour and personal reflection. The guests revisit Ravi’s “Bihar Ka Brad Pitt” remark, recreate his viral dance moves, and trade cheeky answers during a game with host Karan Johar. A rapid-fire round adds to the episode’s fun.

Akshay Kumar And Ravi Kishan's Fun Banter

The promo opens with Akshay Kumar taking part in a playful challenge that asks him to imitate the sound of a hen. The actor then joins Ravi Kishan on the famous Koffee couch, where host Karan Johar reveals that Akshay had suggested inviting Ravi to the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Ravi responds warmly, saying, "So sweet of him." Akshay also shares a more personal observation about his co-guest. Praising Ravi, he says, "Main iska comedy side sab jaanta hoon, but he is actually a very emotional guy."

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Ravi then talks about the struggles behind his journey in the entertainment industry. He reflects on how some people manage to move ahead in life with ease, while he had to work his way up through difficult circumstances.

Ravi Kishan Revisits 'Bihar Ka Brad Pitt' Remark

Karan brings up Ravi’s much-discussed “Bihar Ka Brad Pitt” remark, prompting laughter from the actor. The conversation then takes a playful turn when Akshay expresses his interest in learning Ravi’s viral dance steps. The two actors proceed to recreate Ravi’s popular moves, giving viewers a glimpse of their easy chemistry and adding another entertaining moment to the promo.

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Akshay Kumar's Cheeky Reply To Karan Johar

Another game sees Karan asking the guests to name three things that have hair. Akshay gives “nose” as one of his answers, while Ravi says “ears”. Akshay then cheekily names Karan Johar, leaving the filmmaker amused and asking, "What nonsense?"

The promo also features a brief glimpse of the rapid-fire round, with Karan putting Akshay through a series of amusing questions. The episode featuring Akshay Kumar and Ravi Kishan is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, November 25, and promises a lively mix of humour, personal stories and entertaining moments.