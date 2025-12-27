Sabrimala Mandala Puja 2025 Guide: Mandala Puja is one of the most sacred and spiritually powerful festivals of South India, celebrated with immense devotion at the renowned Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple in Kerala. This holy observance marks the completion of the 41-day vratham (penance period) dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, symbolising self-discipline, purity and spiritual awakening. Every year, millions of devotees undertake this transformative journey, making Mandala Puja one of the grandest Hindu spiritual events in the world.

When is Mandala Puja 2025?

In 2025, Mandala Puja will be observed on Saturday, 27 December 2025.

The sacred 41-day penance began on 17 November 2025 and will conclude with the grand Mandala Puja rituals at the Sabarimala temple.

Mandala Puja 2025 Auspicious Timings

Brahma Muhurt: 5:23 AM – 6:18 AM

5:23 AM – 6:18 AM Abhijit Muhurt: 12:02 PM – 12:43 PM

12:02 PM – 12:43 PM Godhuli Muhurt: 5:29 PM – 5:57 PM

5:29 PM – 5:57 PM Tripushkar Yog: 7:12 AM – 9:09 AM

Performing worship during these periods is believed to attract divine blessings and spiritual fulfilment.

Mandala Puja Samagri

Image or idol of Lord Ayyappa

Yellow cloth or black dhoti for devotees

Sesame or coconut oil lamp

Camphor, incense sticks

Flowers, akshata (rice grains)

Turmeric or vermilion

Panchamrit

Coconut, seasonal fruits, sweets

Tulsi leaves, bel patra

Holy water

Offerings: laddoos, jaggery, roasted chickpeas or coconut

Mandala Puja 2025 Ritual Method

Devotees observe a strict 41-day vratham, maintaining celibacy, discipline and a satvik lifestyle. They wear black or blue dhoti, practise mental and physical purity, and chant “Swamiye Sharanam Ayyappa” daily after morning baths.

Twice-daily worship, simple meals, honesty, and humility form the foundation of the vrat. Many pilgrims walk barefoot and sleep on the floor, reflecting surrender and devotion.

Bhog And Aarti

Offerings include coconut, jaggery, fruits, chickpeas and panchamrit, followed by aarti to honour Lord Ayyappa.

Spiritual Significance Of Mandala Puja

Mandala Puja holds immense religious importance. Ancient Malayalam scriptures describe it as a path of inner purification. Devotees believe that sincere observance brings peace, prosperity, fulfilment of wishes and profound spiritual transformation. During the festival, the temple remains open for extended hours to allow millions of pilgrims to seek blessings.