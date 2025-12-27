Sabarimala Mandala Puja 2025 Guide: Know Date, Sacred Timings, Rituals, Rules, And Spiritual Significance
Mandala Puja 2025 at Sabarimala Temple: Know the sacred date, auspicious timings, rituals, offerings, and spiritual significance of Lord Ayyappa’s 41-day vratham.
Sabrimala Mandala Puja 2025 Guide: Mandala Puja is one of the most sacred and spiritually powerful festivals of South India, celebrated with immense devotion at the renowned Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple in Kerala. This holy observance marks the completion of the 41-day vratham (penance period) dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, symbolising self-discipline, purity and spiritual awakening. Every year, millions of devotees undertake this transformative journey, making Mandala Puja one of the grandest Hindu spiritual events in the world.
When is Mandala Puja 2025?
In 2025, Mandala Puja will be observed on Saturday, 27 December 2025.
The sacred 41-day penance began on 17 November 2025 and will conclude with the grand Mandala Puja rituals at the Sabarimala temple.
Mandala Puja 2025 Auspicious Timings
- Brahma Muhurt: 5:23 AM – 6:18 AM
- Abhijit Muhurt: 12:02 PM – 12:43 PM
- Godhuli Muhurt: 5:29 PM – 5:57 PM
- Tripushkar Yog: 7:12 AM – 9:09 AM
Performing worship during these periods is believed to attract divine blessings and spiritual fulfilment.
Mandala Puja Samagri
- Image or idol of Lord Ayyappa
- Yellow cloth or black dhoti for devotees
- Sesame or coconut oil lamp
- Camphor, incense sticks
- Flowers, akshata (rice grains)
- Turmeric or vermilion
- Panchamrit
- Coconut, seasonal fruits, sweets
- Tulsi leaves, bel patra
- Holy water
- Offerings: laddoos, jaggery, roasted chickpeas or coconut
Mandala Puja 2025 Ritual Method
Devotees observe a strict 41-day vratham, maintaining celibacy, discipline and a satvik lifestyle. They wear black or blue dhoti, practise mental and physical purity, and chant “Swamiye Sharanam Ayyappa” daily after morning baths.
Twice-daily worship, simple meals, honesty, and humility form the foundation of the vrat. Many pilgrims walk barefoot and sleep on the floor, reflecting surrender and devotion.
Bhog And Aarti
Offerings include coconut, jaggery, fruits, chickpeas and panchamrit, followed by aarti to honour Lord Ayyappa.
Spiritual Significance Of Mandala Puja
Mandala Puja holds immense religious importance. Ancient Malayalam scriptures describe it as a path of inner purification. Devotees believe that sincere observance brings peace, prosperity, fulfilment of wishes and profound spiritual transformation. During the festival, the temple remains open for extended hours to allow millions of pilgrims to seek blessings.
