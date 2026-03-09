Ram Navami 2026: Is It On March 26 Or 27? Know The Exact Date, Puja Muhurat And More

Ram Navami, the festival celebrating the birth of Lord Ram, will be observed on two different days this year according to the Hindu Panchang. In 2026, the auspicious occasion will fall on March 26 and March 27, and both days will have specific timings for worship of Lord Ram.

According to scriptures, Ram Navami is not just a celebration of Lord Ram’s birth but also a festival that symbolises the establishment of dharma, truth, and righteousness. While the festival spans two days this year, householders are advised to perform the main worship on the day that aligns with scriptural guidelines.

Ram Navami 2026 Date And Tithi

According to the Panchang:

Chaitra Shukla Navami Tithi begins: March 26, 2026, at 11:38 AM

Chaitra Shukla Navami Tithi ends: March 27, 2026, at 10:06 AM

Scriptures state: "Madhyahne yada navami tada Ramjanmotsavah," meaning that Ram Janmotsav should be celebrated on the day when Navami Tithi prevails during the midday period. Based on this rule, March 26, 2026 is considered the most appropriate day to celebrate Ram Navami because the Navami Tithi coincides with the midday period.

Ram Navami Puja Muhurat (March 26)

Puja Muhurat: 11:13 AM – 1:41 PM

Ram Navami On March 27

According to the Panchang, followers of the Vaishnav tradition will observe Ram Navami on March 27, 2026. However, on this day the Navami Tithi will remain only until 10:06 AM.

Puja Muhurat: Around 12:27 PM

Ram Navami Puja Vidhi

Devotees follow several traditional rituals while worshipping Lord Ram on this day.

Take a bath in the afternoon and wear clean clothes before beginning the puja.

Take a vow (sankalp) for the fast while meditating on Lord Ram.

Bathe the idol of Lord Ram with Gangajal and Panchamrit, then offer sandalwood paste, flowers, and Tulsi leaves.

At 12 noon, ring bells, blow the conch shell, and chant "Jai Shri Ram."

Reading the Bal Kand of Ramcharitmanas or Valmiki Ramayana at this time is considered highly auspicious.

Offer bhog to the deity and perform aarti.

When Was Lord Ram Born?

According to a verse from the Bal Kand of the Valmiki Ramayana:

"Tatascha dvadashe mase chaitre navamike tithau,

Nakshatre aditi daivatye swocchasamstheshu panchasu."

The verse explains that Lord Ram was born on the Navami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra, when the Punarvasu Nakshatra was present and several planets were in exalted positions.

How Ram Navami Is Celebrated

Ram Navami is celebrated with great devotion across India. On this day, devotees:

Worship Lord Ram and observe fasting

Recite Ramcharitmanas and listen to Ram Katha

Organise bhajans and devotional gatherings

Offer Lord Ram his favourite foods as bhog

Donate food, clothes, or money to those in need

The festival marks the divine birth of Lord Ram and serves as a reminder of the values of righteousness, duty, and moral conduct that he represents.

