Trump ‘Would Back’ Killing of Iran’s New Supreme Leader If He Rejects US Demands: Report

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US President Donald Trump would support the assassination of Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, if he refuses to comply with Washington’s demands, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

The reported ultimatum centres largely on Iran abandoning its nuclear weapons programme. US officials cited in the report said Trump is prepared to back the removal of the new Iranian leader if he rejects those conditions.

Israeli Operation Could Lead Any Strike

Officials familiar with the discussions suggested that any such operation would likely be carried out by Israel, potentially mirroring the strike that killed Mojtaba’s father, former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, on February 28.

The elder Khamenei died in airstrikes that targeted senior Iranian leadership, an event that significantly escalated tensions across the region. His death created a sudden leadership vacuum in Iran, paving the way for Mojtaba’s rapid elevation to the country’s most powerful political and religious position.

Trump has openly criticised the decision to appoint the younger Khamenei, warning that the new leader would not be able to “live in peace” if Iran continues on its current course.

Trump Says He Is ‘Not Happy’ With Iran’s Choice

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said he was dissatisfied with Tehran’s leadership transition.

“I’m not happy,” the US president said when asked about Mojtaba Khamenei’s appointment, adding that he did not believe the new leader would be able to “live in peace”.

Before Mojtaba’s elevation, Trump had also argued that the United States should have a role in shaping Iran’s next leadership, drawing comparisons with past American involvement in political developments in Venezuela.

Questions Over Mojtaba Khamenei’s Succession

Reports indicate that Ali Khamenei had previously expressed opposition to his son succeeding him. According to accounts cited by the New York Post, the late Iranian leader stated in his will that Mojtaba should not be chosen as his successor.

However, the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps ultimately pushed for Mojtaba’s appointment after his father’s death.

Khosro Isfahani, research director at the opposition group National Union for Democracy, said the elder Khamenei had made his position clear.

“In Khamenei’s will, he explicitly asked Mojtaba not to be named as successor,” Isfahani said.

A Leader Who Worked Largely Behind the Scenes

At 56, Mojtaba Khamenei had never held a formal government role before becoming Iran’s supreme leader.

For years, much of his influence came from operating quietly within his father’s inner circle. Observers say he played a key role behind the scenes as the Islamic Republic tightened its conservative grip on power, building connections within the political and security establishment despite maintaining a relatively low public profile.