Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionShakambhari Navratri 2025: Know Dates, Significance, And Puja Vidhi

Shakambhari Navratri 2025: Know Dates, Significance, And Puja Vidhi

Shakambhari Navratri 2025 will be observed from 28 December 2025 to 3 January 2026. Know the exact dates, spiritual significance, puja vidhi, mantras and importance of this sacred Hindu festival.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 18 Dec 2025 02:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Shakambhari Navratri 2025: Shakambhari Navratri is a spiritually significant Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Shakambhari, a revered form of the Divine Mother who protected humanity from famine and hunger. Observed during the Paush month, this Navratri holds special importance in agrarian regions and symbolises nature, nourishment, abundance and divine protection. In 2025, the festival will be observed with deep devotion across several parts of India.

ALSO READ: Griha Pravesh Muhurat 2026: Auspicious Dates And Timings For Housewarming Rituals In The New Year

Shakambhari Navratri 2025: Dates And Tithi Details

According to the Hindu Panchang, Shakambhari Navratri in 2025 will begin on 28 December 2025 and conclude on 3 January 2026.

  • Start Of Shakambhari Navratri: 28 December 2025
  • End Of Shakambhari Navratri / Shakambhari Jayanti: 3 January 2026
  • Banda Ashtami (Paush Shukla Ashtami): 28 December 2025
  • Paush Purnima: 3 January 2026

As per the Panchang, the Paush Shukla Ashtami tithi will begin on 27 December at 1:09 pm and end on 28 December at 11:59 am.

Why Shakambhari Navratri Is Different From Other Navratris

Hindu tradition observes Navratri four times a year, but Shakambhari Navratri is distinct from the others. Unlike the usual Navratri celebrations that begin on Shukla Pratipada, this festival starts on Paush Shukla Ashtami and continues until Paush Purnima.

Typically observed for eight days, the duration may sometimes extend to seven or nine days depending on lunar calculations. Since it begins on Banda Ashtami, the festival is considered especially auspicious.

Spiritual Significance Of Goddess Shakambhari

Goddess Shakambhari is believed to be the divine power who ended famine on Earth by producing fruits, vegetables, grains and greenery. She is therefore worshipped as the goddess of vegetation, crops and nourishment.

In iconography, the goddess is often depicted surrounded by lush greenery, symbolising fertility, prosperity and life. Her worship reflects the deep connection between nature and human existence. In many regions, Shakambhari Navratri is celebrated with great devotion and grandeur.

Puja Vidhi, Regional Importance And Spiritual Message

During Shakambhari Navratri, devotees wake up early, take a ritual bath and wear clean clothes before beginning the worship. Many observe fasts, perform mantra chanting and offer the traditional sixteen adornments along with a red chunri to Goddess Shakambhari.

Fruits, vegetables and green leaves are offered to the deity, followed by recitation of the Durga Saptashati and aarti. A traditional ritual involves sowing barley seeds in an earthen pot and sprinkling water over them for eight days to encourage healthy growth.

Devotees abstain from tamasic foods and habits throughout the festival. Special pujas, abhishekams and community prayers are organised in many temples. In Karnataka, the goddess is worshipped as Banashankari Devi, and Banda Ashtami holds special importance.

Shakambhari Navratri is celebrated with devotion in parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, and carries a powerful message of environmental awareness, gratitude towards nature and respect for food.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 18 Dec 2025 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Navratri Rituals Hindu Festivals 2025 Shakambhari Navratri Goddess Shakambhari
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Why Be Ashamed Of Your Face?’ Javed Akhtar Links Face-Covering To Peer Pressure And Social Conditioning
‘Why Be Ashamed Of Your Face?’ Javed Akhtar Links Face-Covering To Peer Pressure And Social Conditioning
India
‘They’re Snatching People’s Rights’: Kharge Attacks Centre Over MGNREGA, Vows To ‘Fight Till the End’
‘They’re Snatching People’s Rights’: Kharge Attacks Centre Over MGNREGA, Vows To ‘Fight Till the End’
India
‘What’s Wrong With That?’ Giriraj Singh Defends Nitish Kumar After Hijab Controversy
‘What’s Wrong With That?’ Giriraj Singh Defends Nitish Kumar After Hijab Controversy
India
'Should’ve Scheduled In...': Shashi Tharoor Reacts As Smog Washes Out IND Vs SA 4th T20I In Lucknow
'Should’ve Scheduled In...': Shashi Tharoor Reacts As Smog Washes Out IND Vs SA 4th T20I In Lucknow
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Bars Entry of Non-BS6 Vehicles from Other States, Border Checks Tightened Amid Severe Pollution
VB-G RAM G Bill: Parliament Uproar Over VBG Ram-G Bill, Kharge Says Removing Gandhi’s Name Won’t End Corruption
India-Oman Relations: PM Narendra Modi in Oman, to Address Indian Community in Muscat During Two-Day Visit
Breaking: Delhi Pollution Crackdown Tightens Under GRAP-4, Even VIP Vehicles Fined as Smog Deepens
Breaking: Delhi Police Bust ₹16 Crore Cyber Fraud Racket, Accused Arrested Across Multiple States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
OPINION | Does Imposition Of US Tariffs Present A Strategic Opportunity For India’s Energy Security?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget