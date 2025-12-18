Shakambhari Navratri 2025: Know Dates, Significance, And Puja Vidhi

Shakambhari Navratri 2025: Shakambhari Navratri is a spiritually significant Hindu festival dedicated to Goddess Shakambhari, a revered form of the Divine Mother who protected humanity from famine and hunger. Observed during the Paush month, this Navratri holds special importance in agrarian regions and symbolises nature, nourishment, abundance and divine protection. In 2025, the festival will be observed with deep devotion across several parts of India.

Shakambhari Navratri 2025: Dates And Tithi Details

According to the Hindu Panchang, Shakambhari Navratri in 2025 will begin on 28 December 2025 and conclude on 3 January 2026.

Start Of Shakambhari Navratri: 28 December 2025

28 December 2025 End Of Shakambhari Navratri / Shakambhari Jayanti: 3 January 2026

3 January 2026 Banda Ashtami (Paush Shukla Ashtami): 28 December 2025

28 December 2025 Paush Purnima: 3 January 2026

As per the Panchang, the Paush Shukla Ashtami tithi will begin on 27 December at 1:09 pm and end on 28 December at 11:59 am.

Why Shakambhari Navratri Is Different From Other Navratris

Hindu tradition observes Navratri four times a year, but Shakambhari Navratri is distinct from the others. Unlike the usual Navratri celebrations that begin on Shukla Pratipada, this festival starts on Paush Shukla Ashtami and continues until Paush Purnima.

Typically observed for eight days, the duration may sometimes extend to seven or nine days depending on lunar calculations. Since it begins on Banda Ashtami, the festival is considered especially auspicious.

Spiritual Significance Of Goddess Shakambhari

Goddess Shakambhari is believed to be the divine power who ended famine on Earth by producing fruits, vegetables, grains and greenery. She is therefore worshipped as the goddess of vegetation, crops and nourishment.

In iconography, the goddess is often depicted surrounded by lush greenery, symbolising fertility, prosperity and life. Her worship reflects the deep connection between nature and human existence. In many regions, Shakambhari Navratri is celebrated with great devotion and grandeur.

Puja Vidhi, Regional Importance And Spiritual Message

During Shakambhari Navratri, devotees wake up early, take a ritual bath and wear clean clothes before beginning the worship. Many observe fasts, perform mantra chanting and offer the traditional sixteen adornments along with a red chunri to Goddess Shakambhari.

Fruits, vegetables and green leaves are offered to the deity, followed by recitation of the Durga Saptashati and aarti. A traditional ritual involves sowing barley seeds in an earthen pot and sprinkling water over them for eight days to encourage healthy growth.

Devotees abstain from tamasic foods and habits throughout the festival. Special pujas, abhishekams and community prayers are organised in many temples. In Karnataka, the goddess is worshipped as Banashankari Devi, and Banda Ashtami holds special importance.

Shakambhari Navratri is celebrated with devotion in parts of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, and carries a powerful message of environmental awareness, gratitude towards nature and respect for food.