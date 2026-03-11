In Hindu culture, festivals are not just celebrations, they are deeply rooted spiritual observances that carry generations of faith, symbolism, and tradition. One such sacred occasion is Sheetla Ashtami, a festival dedicated to Goddess Sheetla, who is revered as a divine protector against diseases and infections.

Observed on the Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Chaitra, Sheetla Ashtami arrives eight days after the festival of Holi. The day is also widely known as Basoda, reflecting one of its most distinctive rituals, offering food prepared the previous day to the goddess.

Devotees across many regions mark the day with prayers, fasting, and special offerings, seeking blessings for good health, family harmony, and protection from illness.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2026 Begins During Kharmas: Are Weddings And New Purchases Allowed During This Period? Know Here

Sheetla Ashtami 2026: Date And Puja Muhurat

In 2026, Sheetla Ashtami will be observed on Wednesday, March 11. On this day, devotees wake early to perform traditional rituals and offer prayers to Goddess Sheetla.

Here are the important timings for the festival:

Sheetla Ashtami Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Puja Muhurat: 06:36 AM to 06:27 PM

06:36 AM to 06:27 PM Total Duration: 11 hours 51 minutes

Devotees can perform the Sheetla Mata puja anytime between 6:36 AM and 6:27 PM, which is considered the auspicious window for worship this year. During the rituals, devotees typically offer sweet rice made with jaggery or sugarcane juice, along with other traditional dishes prepared with devotion.

Significance Of Sheetla Ashtami

Sheetla Ashtami holds profound religious and cultural significance in Hindu tradition. Goddess Sheetla is widely worshipped as a symbol of healing and protection from diseases, particularly seasonal illnesses and infections.

For centuries, communities have prayed to the goddess seeking protection from epidemics and health-related hardships. The festival also serves as a reminder of the importance of cleanliness, hygiene, and maintaining good health within the household.

Many devotees observe fasts and perform rituals with deep faith, believing that worshipping the goddess on this day helps bring peace, prosperity, and well-being to the family.

Why Stale Food Is Offered On Sheetla Ashtami

One of the most fascinating aspects of Sheetla Ashtami is the tradition of offering stale or previously cooked food to the goddess. This custom is the reason the festival is popularly known as Basoda.

According to tradition, devotees prepare meals on the night of Saptami, the day before Ashtami. The food is then kept overnight and offered to Goddess Sheetla the next morning as part of the worship.

After the rituals, the same food is distributed and eaten by family members as prasad.

The practice is considered a symbol of devotion, discipline, and faith, reflecting the belief that offerings made with sincerity are accepted by the goddess and bring blessings to the household.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]