Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionHanuman Jayanti 2026: Check Out The Date, Puja Muhurat, Auspicious Remedies And More

Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Check Out The Date, Puja Muhurat, Auspicious Remedies And More

Celebrate Hanuman Jayanti with devotion and positivity. Learn about the auspicious rituals, puja timings, and spiritual remedies associated with this sacred occasion.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 10 Mar 2026 07:25 AM (IST)

Lord Hanuman is worshipped not only in India but also by devotees across the world. According to Hindu scriptures, the blessings of Bajrangbali help devotees overcome various difficulties and challenges in life. It is believed that even Lord Ram received Hanuman’s help during times of संकट, and the mighty devotee resolved many of his problems.

The most auspicious day to worship Lord Hanuman is Hanuman Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of the deity. In 2026, Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 2. Devotees believe that sincere prayers offered to Hanuman Ji on this day can remove suffering and bring strength, courage, and protection.

ALSO READ: Ram Navami 2026: Is It On March 26 Or 27? Know The Exact Date, Puja Muhurat And More

Hanuman Jayanti 2026 Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, the Chaitra Purnima Tithi will begin at 7:06 AM on April 1, 2026, and end at 7:41 AM on April 2, 2026.

Devotees can perform Hanuman Ji’s worship from 4:00 AM to 9:00 PM on the day of Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti Puja Vidhi

  • Devotees can follow these simple rituals while performing the puja:
  • First, light a ghee lamp in the temple.
  • Perform the abhishek of Lord Hanuman with Gangajal.
  • After the abhishek, gently wipe the idol with a clean cloth.
  • Mix sindoor with ghee or jasmine oil.
  • Offer a “chola” (sindoor covering) to Lord Hanuman. It is believed that offering a chola on Hanuman Jayanti gives the same spiritual merit as offering it throughout the year.
  • Begin applying the chola from Hanuman Ji’s left foot.
  • After offering the chola, place silver or gold foil (work) on the idol.
  • Offer a sacred thread (janeu) to Lord Hanuman.
  • After that, present new clothes to the deity.
  • Offer prasad (bhog) to Lord Hanuman.
  • Perform the aarti.
  • Recite the Hanuman Chalisa at least once.

Hanuman Jayanti Remedy

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, devotees should visit a Hanuman temple and recite the Hanuman Chalisa 11 times. After that, offer a rose garland to Lord Hanuman and light a lamp with jasmine oil, adding two cloves to it.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

Related Video

Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 10 Mar 2026 07:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lord Hanuman Puja Hanuman Jayanti Date Hanuman Jayanti 2026 Hanuman Jayanti Puja Muhurat Hanuman Jayanti Remedies
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Religion
Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Check Out The Date, Puja Muhurat, Auspicious Remedies And More
Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Check Out The Date, Puja Muhurat, Auspicious Remedies And More
Religion
Ram Navami 2026: Is It On March 26 Or 27? Know The Exact Date, Puja Muhurat And More
Ram Navami 2026: Is It On March 26 Or 27? Know The Exact Date, Puja Muhurat And More
Religion
Chaitra Masik Shivratri 2026: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Vrat Rituals And All About This Sacred Fast
Chaitra Masik Shivratri 2026: Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Vrat Rituals And All About This Sacred Fast
Religion
Ramadan 2026 Day 19: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai And Lucknow
Ramadan 2026 Day 19: Check Today’s Iftar Time In Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai And Lucknow
Advertisement

Videos

Ground Report: War Impact in Israel as Reporter Travels via Jordan to Return to India
Breaking News: Iran Launches Missile and Drone Strikes on Gulf Nations After Mojtaba Khamenei’s Rise
Parliament Statement: India Calls for Dialogue as West Asia Conflict Escalates, Jaishankar Tells Lok Sabha
Middle East conflict: Missiles Bearing Mojtaba Khamenei’s Name Seen Amid Escalating Iran–Israel War
Breaking News: Patriot System Failure in Bahrain During Iranian Missile Attack Raises Alarm
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget