Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Check Out The Date, Puja Muhurat, Auspicious Remedies And More

Lord Hanuman is worshipped not only in India but also by devotees across the world. According to Hindu scriptures, the blessings of Bajrangbali help devotees overcome various difficulties and challenges in life. It is believed that even Lord Ram received Hanuman’s help during times of संकट, and the mighty devotee resolved many of his problems.

The most auspicious day to worship Lord Hanuman is Hanuman Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of the deity. In 2026, Hanuman Jayanti will be observed on April 2. Devotees believe that sincere prayers offered to Hanuman Ji on this day can remove suffering and bring strength, courage, and protection.

Hanuman Jayanti 2026 Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, the Chaitra Purnima Tithi will begin at 7:06 AM on April 1, 2026, and end at 7:41 AM on April 2, 2026.

Devotees can perform Hanuman Ji’s worship from 4:00 AM to 9:00 PM on the day of Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti Puja Vidhi

Devotees can follow these simple rituals while performing the puja:

First, light a ghee lamp in the temple.

Perform the abhishek of Lord Hanuman with Gangajal.

After the abhishek, gently wipe the idol with a clean cloth.

Mix sindoor with ghee or jasmine oil.

Offer a “chola” (sindoor covering) to Lord Hanuman. It is believed that offering a chola on Hanuman Jayanti gives the same spiritual merit as offering it throughout the year.

Begin applying the chola from Hanuman Ji’s left foot.

After offering the chola, place silver or gold foil (work) on the idol.

Offer a sacred thread (janeu) to Lord Hanuman.

After that, present new clothes to the deity.

Offer prasad (bhog) to Lord Hanuman.

Perform the aarti.

Recite the Hanuman Chalisa at least once.

Hanuman Jayanti Remedy

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, devotees should visit a Hanuman temple and recite the Hanuman Chalisa 11 times. After that, offer a rose garland to Lord Hanuman and light a lamp with jasmine oil, adding two cloves to it.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]