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HomeReligionChaitra Navratri 2026 Begins During Kharmas: Are Weddings And New Purchases Allowed During This Period? Know Here

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Begins During Kharmas: Are Weddings And New Purchases Allowed During This Period? Know Here

Chaitra Navratri coincides with Kharmas this year, raising questions about performing auspicious rituals. Know what astrology suggests devotees should do during this sacred period.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 09:07 AM (IST)

Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 19, 2026. The nine days of Chaitra Navratri are traditionally considered highly auspicious for performing sacred and celebratory rituals. However, this year the festival falls during Kharmas, a time when astrologers generally advise against conducting major auspicious activities. This has raised questions about whether rituals such as buying property or vehicles, housewarming ceremonies, or weddings should be performed during this period.

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Chaitra Navratri 2026 During Kharmas

According to astrological calculations, Kharmas will begin before Navratri this year. On March 15, 2026, the Sun will enter Pisces, marking the start of Kharmas, which will continue until April 14, 2026. Meanwhile, Chaitra Navratri will be observed from March 19 to March 27.

Why Auspicious Ceremonies Are Avoided

As per traditional muhurat and astrological beliefs, favorable planetary positions are necessary to perform auspicious rituals. During this period, the Sun’s presence in Pisces is believed to affect the positive energy of Brihaspati, the ruling planet of Pisces. Brihaspati is considered the significator of marriage, knowledge, spirituality, and auspicious undertakings. Because of this planetary influence, many astrologers believe that important ceremonies may not yield the desired results during Kharmas.

For this reason, rituals such as weddings, mundan ceremonies, housewarming rituals, starting a new business, or purchasing new property or vehicles are usually postponed during this time.

What To Do During The Kharmas–Navratri Period

Instead of material pursuits, Kharmas is considered an ideal time for spiritual practices. When it coincides with Navratri, the significance of spiritual activities is believed to increase further, as the nine nights of Navratri are considered especially powerful for devotion and prayer.

Devotees are encouraged to focus on:

  • Worship of Durga
  • Charity and acts of service
  • Chanting of sacred mantras and spiritual practices
  • Recitation of the Durga Saptashati

Many believe that prayers and devotion performed during these nine sacred nights bring quicker spiritual benefits and divine blessings.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.] 

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About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 09:07 AM (IST)
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Kharmas Chaitra Navratri 2026 Chaitra Navratri During Kharmas Auspicious Activities During Kharmas
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