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An alarming security scare unfolded in Jammu after an armed man opened fire near veteran politician Farooq Abdullah, prompting serious concerns about a breach in the highest level of security provided to public figures in India. The incident, which occurred during a wedding gathering, drew an immediate response from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who questioned how the attacker managed to approach his father despite the stringent Z-Plus security cover.

Attack At Wedding Function Raises Alarm

The episode took place as the senior leader and president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference was leaving a wedding celebration along with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary.

The leaders had paused briefly to greet party member B. S. Chouhan at his son’s marriage ceremony when the gunman struck.

Police later confirmed that a single round was fired during the confrontation. Fortunately, both leaders escaped unharmed in what officials described as a narrowly avoided tragedy.

Omar Abdullah Questions Security Lapse

Reacting to the shocking incident, Omar Abdullah expressed both relief and concern over the security failure. He said, “Allah was merciful. My father narrowly escaped. While details are still emerging, what we know is that a man armed with a loaded pistol got within point-blank range and fired.”

The Chief Minister credited the close protection team guarding Farooq Abdullah for preventing the situation from turning fatal. According to him, the security personnel managed to deflect the attack, averting what could have been a serious political assassination attempt.

However, he stressed that the situation raises troubling questions about how someone carrying a firearm was able to reach such close proximity to a leader protected by the highest civilian security category in the country.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Expresses Concern

Valley’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq expressed concern over the reported attack on Farooq Abdullah, calling it both alarming and condemnable. He said he was relieved that Abdullah was unharmed, but stressed that the fact an armed individual was able to get close enough to fire a shot requires a thorough investigation. Mirwaiz said, "Relieved to know that he escaped unhurt. That someone with a loaded weapon got so close and fired at him, needs to be thoroughly probed."

Police Identify Suspect, Motive Unclear

Authorities have identified the suspected attacker as 65-year-old Kamal Singh Jamwal, a resident of Purani Mandi in Jammu. Investigators say Jamwal allegedly fired the shot using his licensed weapon.

Initial interrogation indicates that Farooq Abdullah was the intended target, though officials have yet to determine what prompted the attack.

Security agencies are continuing their investigation to understand how the suspect breached the protective ring surrounding the veteran politician.

Veteran Leader Has Faced Threats Before

The latest incident adds to a long history of threats faced by Farooq Abdullah throughout his political career. Over the decades, the former chief minister has survived multiple attempts on his life amid the turbulent security environment in Jammu and Kashmir.