Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomePhoto GalleryReligionLalbaugcha Raja 2025: Mumbai’s Beloved Ganpati Unveiled In Majestic Splendor Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: Mumbai’s Beloved Ganpati Unveiled In Majestic Splendor Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 unveiled in Mumbai, the iconic Ganesh idol dazzles in magenta attire as lakhs of devotees gear up for ten days of grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 02:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 unveiled in Mumbai, the iconic Ganesh idol dazzles in magenta attire as lakhs of devotees gear up for ten days of grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025

1/6
The first look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 has been revealed, with the idol radiating grace in striking magenta attire that left devotees in awe. (Image Source: PTI Images)
The first look of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 has been revealed, with the idol radiating grace in striking magenta attire that left devotees in awe. (Image Source: PTI Images)
2/6
Standing tall in Putlabai Chawl, Lalbaugcha Raja remains the most revered Ganesh idol, drawing lakhs of visitors every year. (Image Source: x/ trollsofficials)
Standing tall in Putlabai Chawl, Lalbaugcha Raja remains the most revered Ganesh idol, drawing lakhs of visitors every year. (Image Source: x/ trollsofficials)
3/6
From commoners to Bollywood celebrities, countless devotees queue for hours just to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bappa. (Image Source: x/ trollsofficials)
From commoners to Bollywood celebrities, countless devotees queue for hours just to catch a glimpse of their beloved Bappa. (Image Source: x/ trollsofficials)
4/6
The origins of Lalbaugcha Raja trace back to the 1930s, born from the prayers of mill workers and traders seeking divine blessings. (Image Source: x/ ani_digital)
The origins of Lalbaugcha Raja trace back to the 1930s, born from the prayers of mill workers and traders seeking divine blessings. (Image Source: x/ ani_digital)
5/6
Known for its grandeur, the pandal dazzles with majestic decorations and innovative themes that captivate devotees and tourists alike. (Image Source: x/ trollsofficials)
Known for its grandeur, the pandal dazzles with majestic decorations and innovative themes that captivate devotees and tourists alike. (Image Source: x/ trollsofficials)
6/6
Starting August 27, 2025, the celebration of Ganesh Chaturth will blend rituals, cultural performances, and spiritual fervor across the city. (Image Source: x/ drivexpull)
Starting August 27, 2025, the celebration of Ganesh Chaturth will blend rituals, cultural performances, and spiritual fervor across the city. (Image Source: x/ drivexpull)
Published at : 26 Aug 2025 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Chaturthi Ganpati Puja Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Ganeshotsav 2025 Ganesh Pandals In Maharashtra Lalbaugcha Raja Pandal
Preferred Sources

Photo Gallery

View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Trending News

Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda Triggers Flood Alert Across Region
Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir's Doda Triggers Flood Alert Across Region
Cities
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Twist In Noida Dowry Case? New Video Of Nikki Bhati's Sister Sparks Controversy
Business
PM Modi Inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s EV Plant In Gujarat, Rolls Out India-Made e-Vitara
PM Modi Inaugurates Maruti Suzuki’s EV Plant In Gujarat, Rolls Out India-Made e-Vitara
Cities
'Women In MP Consume The Most Alcohol': Cong Leader's Comment On 'Ladli Behna' Sparks Row
'Women In MP Consume The Most Alcohol': Cong Leader's Comment On 'Ladli Behna' Sparks Row
Advertisement
ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking: Cloudburst In Himachal’s Kinnaur Triggers Flood In Sutlej, Heavy Rain Havoc In North India
Breaking: ED Raids AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Residence In ₹1,138 Crore Hospital Construction Scam
Breaking: Mukesh Sahni Declares Tejashwi Yadav As Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Not Rahul Gandhi’s Decision
Breaking: Priyanka Gandhi Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra In Bihar With Massive Crowd Support
Breaking News: Ukraine’s President Zelensky Praises India Ahead of Possible Visit | ABP NEWS

Photo Gallery

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Embed widget