Diwali 2025: Decorate With This Three-Leaf Toran To Welcome Goddess Lakshmi

Diwali 2025: Decorate With This Three-Leaf Toran To Welcome Goddess Lakshmi

Celebrate Diwali 2025 with auspicious toran decorations. Discover the creative ways to adorn your doors with Ashoka, betel, and mango leaves to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 11:36 AM (IST)

By : ABP Live Lifestyle  | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 11:36 AM (IST)
Celebrate Diwali 2025 with auspicious toran decorations. Discover the creative ways to adorn your doors with Ashoka, betel, and mango leaves to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.

Bright and festive Diwali 2025 toran decorations using Ashoka, betel, and mango leaves to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and enhance home positivity.

1/8
Diwali 2025 Significance: This year Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, 20 October 2025. It falls on Kartik Amavasya, an auspicious day for Lakshmi Puja. It marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. The festival is synonymous with light, prosperity, and spiritual purification, making it the perfect occasion to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into your home with special decorations. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
Diwali 2025 Significance: This year Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, 20 October 2025. It falls on Kartik Amavasya, an auspicious day for Lakshmi Puja. It marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. The festival is synonymous with light, prosperity, and spiritual purification, making it the perfect occasion to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into your home with special decorations. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
2/8
Decorating Entrances For Positivity: Cleaning and decorating your main door is essential for Diwali. Hanging torans, also known as bandhanwars, is considered highly auspicious. These decorative strings made from leaves or flowers are believed to attract positive energy while warding off negativity. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
Decorating Entrances For Positivity: Cleaning and decorating your main door is essential for Diwali. Hanging torans, also known as bandhanwars, is considered highly auspicious. These decorative strings made from leaves or flowers are believed to attract positive energy while warding off negativity. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
3/8
The Three-Leaf Toran Concept: Traditionally, torans are made from Ashoka leaves. This Diwali, elevate the ritual by combining three types of leaves, Ashoka, betel, and mango, in a single toran. This combination not only amplifies the beauty but also symbolises prosperity, health, and spiritual protection. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
The Three-Leaf Toran Concept: Traditionally, torans are made from Ashoka leaves. This Diwali, elevate the ritual by combining three types of leaves, Ashoka, betel, and mango, in a single toran. This combination not only amplifies the beauty but also symbolises prosperity, health, and spiritual protection. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
4/8
Betel Leaves For Auspiciousness: Betel leaves are considered sacred in Hindu rituals. Making a toran from fresh betel leaves and hanging it on the main door enhances the spiritual aura of your home. The leaves are also believed to bring harmony and divine blessings during Lakshmi Puja. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
Betel Leaves For Auspiciousness: Betel leaves are considered sacred in Hindu rituals. Making a toran from fresh betel leaves and hanging it on the main door enhances the spiritual aura of your home. The leaves are also believed to bring harmony and divine blessings during Lakshmi Puja. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
5/8
Mango Leaf Toran: Mango leaves are widely used for their auspicious qualities. Creating a toran of mango leaves, and adding marigold flowers in between, increases both the decorative appeal and spiritual significance of your entrance. It is said to purify the environment and invite positive vibrations. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
Mango Leaf Toran: Mango leaves are widely used for their auspicious qualities. Creating a toran of mango leaves, and adding marigold flowers in between, increases both the decorative appeal and spiritual significance of your entrance. It is said to purify the environment and invite positive vibrations. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
6/8
Ashoka Leaves For Protection: Ashoka leaves are traditionally used to protect homes from negative energy. Hanging an Ashoka leaf toran on your door acts as a shield against inauspicious forces, creating a sanctified and serene atmosphere that aligns with the spiritual spirit of Diwali. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
Ashoka Leaves For Protection: Ashoka leaves are traditionally used to protect homes from negative energy. Hanging an Ashoka leaf toran on your door acts as a shield against inauspicious forces, creating a sanctified and serene atmosphere that aligns with the spiritual spirit of Diwali. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
7/8
Combining Leaves For A Balanced Energy: By blending Ashoka, betel, and mango leaves in one toran, you create a perfect balance of energy. This combination is believed to harmonise prosperity, health, and protection. Additionally, this layered approach creates a visually stunning entrance that impresses guests and family alike. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
Combining Leaves For A Balanced Energy: By blending Ashoka, betel, and mango leaves in one toran, you create a perfect balance of energy. This combination is believed to harmonise prosperity, health, and protection. Additionally, this layered approach creates a visually stunning entrance that impresses guests and family alike. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
8/8
Final Touch With Marigolds And Lights: Complete your toran decoration by interspersing marigold flowers and stringing fairy lights or small diyas along the toran. The warm glow, combined with the natural leaves, adds vibrancy, joy, and a welcoming aura, making your home a true abode of Goddess Lakshmi this Diwali 2025. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
Final Touch With Marigolds And Lights: Complete your toran decoration by interspersing marigold flowers and stringing fairy lights or small diyas along the toran. The warm glow, combined with the natural leaves, adds vibrancy, joy, and a welcoming aura, making your home a true abode of Goddess Lakshmi this Diwali 2025. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
Published at : 19 Oct 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lakshmi Puja Diwali 2025 Diwali Home Decor Toran Decoration

Embed widget