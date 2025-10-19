Explorer
Diwali 2025: Decorate With This Three-Leaf Toran To Welcome Goddess Lakshmi
Celebrate Diwali 2025 with auspicious toran decorations. Discover the creative ways to adorn your doors with Ashoka, betel, and mango leaves to welcome Goddess Lakshmi.
Bright and festive Diwali 2025 toran decorations using Ashoka, betel, and mango leaves to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and enhance home positivity.
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
6/8
7/8
8/8
Published at : 19 Oct 2025 11:32 AM (IST)
Religion
6 Photos
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: Mumbai’s Beloved Ganpati Unveiled In Majestic Splendor Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi
Religion
8 Photos
AI Reimagines Kanwar Yatra With A Twist – From Akshay Kumar To Elon Musk, All Join The Sacred Yatra
Religion
8 Photos
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Check Out These AI Avatars Of Lord Jagannath, Balbhadra, And Subhadra Visiting Their Aunt's Place
Religion
8 Photos
Kedarnath Dham Reopens On Akshaya Tritiya To Devotees — A Divine Beginning To The 2025 Yatra Season
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cricket
Rain Interrupts IND vs AUS Perth ODI, India In Trouble After Dramatic Collapse
World
Hamas May Target Gaza Civilians, Warns US
World
'No King' Protests Erupt Across US As Millions Rally Against Trump's Sweeping Policies
India
'Every Inch Of Pakistan Within BrahMos' Reach,' Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Locally Made Batch
Advertisement
Religion
6 Photos
Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: Mumbai’s Beloved Ganpati Unveiled In Majestic Splendor Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion