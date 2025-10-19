Diwali 2025: Decorate With This Three-Leaf Toran To Welcome Goddess Lakshmi

Diwali 2025 Significance: This year Diwali will be celebrated on Monday, 20 October 2025. It falls on Kartik Amavasya, an auspicious day for Lakshmi Puja. It marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. The festival is synonymous with light, prosperity, and spiritual purification, making it the perfect occasion to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into your home with special decorations. (Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)