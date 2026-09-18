Radha Ashtami 2026 Vrat: Know The Correct Date, Tithi And Puja Timings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Radha Ashtami 2026 fast will be celebrated on September 19th.

Ashtami Tithi aligns with sunrise on September 19th.

Radha Ashtami midday puja occurs fully within September 19th.

Ashtami begins September 18th afternoon, missing most midday puja.

Radha Ashtami 2026: The date of Radha Ashtami in 2026 has raised questions in many people's minds. The calendar indicates that Bhadrapada Shukla Ashtami will begin in the afternoon of September 18th, but the fast and main puja will take place on September 19th.

Why is this so? Should the fast begin in the evening or the next morning? The answer lies in two important rules for determining festivals in the Hindu calendar: the Udaya Tithi (the rising date) and the presence of the Tithi during the puja period.

When Will Ashtami Start And End?

According to New Delhi time, Ashtami Tithi will begin at around 1:00 PM on September 18, 2026, and end at around 3:26 PM on September 19. A few minutes' difference is possible due to sunrise and local time in different cities.

When sunrise occurs on the morning of September 18th, Saptami Tithi will be observed. Ashtami will begin in the afternoon. Ashtami will continue at sunrise on September 19th and will not end until the midday puja. Therefore, the Radha Ashtami fast and main celebration will be observed on September 19th.

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What Is The Meaning Of Udaya Tithi?

The date in the English calendar changes at midnight, but the date in the Panchang does not have a fixed clock time. The date can begin at any time: morning, afternoon, evening, or night. Generally, the fast associated with the date that is in effect at sunrise is observed on that day. This is called the Udaya Tithi.

It's important for everyone to know this rule, because observing the date on a mobile phone or wall calendar can lead to confusion. To determine which day a festival will be celebrated, one must consider not only the date's start time, but also the sunrise and the presence of the prescribed worship time.

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What Does The Classical Tradition Tell Us?

Theological decisions give importance to the main worship time for different festivals. A simple example is Shri Krishna Janmashtami. It is not only observed as Ashtami at sunrise, but also the presence of Ashtami during the night's midnight is considered significant. Similarly, for Ram Navami, the Navami that occurs during the afternoon is given priority, as Lord Rama is believed to have been born at noon.

There is a tradition of performing the Radha Ashtami puja at noon. It is believed that Radharani appeared during the afternoon. Therefore, a day when the Ashtami tithi falls during the main part of the afternoon is considered more suitable for worship. This example demonstrates that the calendar not only considers the date, but also the main time of the festival.

Why No Puja On 18th September?

On September 18th, Ashtami will begin around 1 p.m. By then, a large portion of the midday worship period will have passed on Saptami. In contrast, on September 19th, Ashtami will last from sunrise until the end of the midday worship period. This day combines both Udaya Tithi and Madhyahna Vyapini Ashtami.

According to New Delhi, the timing of Midday Puja is approximately 11:01 AM to 1:28 PM. Some calendars indicate it to be approximately 11:19 AM to 1:45 PM. This variation is due to location and calculation method, so you should check the local auspicious time for your city.

Simply put, Ashtami will begin on September 18th, but its full religious significance will be realized on September 19th. Therefore, the Radha Ashtami fast, midday puja, and main celebration will be observed on Saturday, September 19th, 2026.

FAQs

When is Radha Ashtami 2026?

The fast and main celebrations of Radha Ashtami will be celebrated on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

When will Ashtami Tithi begin?

Ashtami Tithi begins around 1:00 PM on September 18th and ends around 3:26 PM on September 19th, according to New Delhi time. Despite Ashtami falling on September 18th, why is the fast observed on the 19th? Because Ashtami Tithi will be present at sunrise on September 19th, and the midday puja can also be performed on Ashtami.

Why is midday worship performed on Radha Ashtami?

Religious tradition holds that Radharani appeared at midday, so the main worship for this festival is performed around noon.

Will the puja timings be the same across all cities?

No, puja timings may vary by a few minutes depending on the city due to sunrise and local noon.

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