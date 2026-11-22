Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Remember God while working, staying humble and righteous.

Money and financial success are often considered important measures of a person's achievements. However, according to the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the true value of wealth lies not in how much a person earns, but in how honestly it is earned and how it is used. His teachings continue to offer valuable lessons on earning a livelihood, practising honesty and helping those in need.

The principles explained in Gurbani, as recorded in the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, highlight the importance of honest work, sharing one's earnings and remembering God. These teachings suggest that financial prosperity should go hand in hand with compassion, humility and social responsibility. On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026, here is a look at what Guru Nanak Dev Ji taught about earning and using money.

1. Kirat Karo: Earn Through Honest Hard Work

One of the fundamental teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji is 'Kirat Karo', which means earning a livelihood through honest work, dedication and sincerity.

According to this principle, a person should never earn money by cheating others, exploiting people or engaging in corruption. Even a large amount of wealth earned through dishonest means has little value. On the other hand, even a modest income earned through hard work and honesty brings peace of mind and contentment.

Gurbani states:

"ਘਾਲਿ ਖਾਇ ਕਿਛੁ ਹਥਹੁ ਦੇਇ ॥

ਨਾਨਕ ਰਾਹੁ ਪਛਾਣਹਿ ਸੇਇ ॥"

The verse conveys that those who earn through their hard work, eat from their honest earnings and share a portion with others understand the true path of life.

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2. Vand Chhako: Share Your Earnings With Others

Another important teaching of Guru Nanak Dev Ji is 'Vand Chhako', which means sharing what one earns with others.

According to this principle, money should not be used only to fulfil personal desires or accumulate wealth. A part of one's earnings should also be used to help the poor, support the underprivileged and contribute to the welfare of society.

The Sikh tradition of 'Dasvand', which involves donating one-tenth of one's earnings, is associated with this spirit of sharing and service.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings emphasise that sharing wealth helps reduce greed and promotes equality, kindness and a sense of responsibility towards others.

3. Naam Japo: Remember God While Working

In the pursuit of money and success, people can sometimes become consumed by material desires and forget their spiritual responsibilities. Guru Nanak Dev Ji emphasised 'Naam Japo', which means remembering and meditating on God's name.

This teaching encourages people to remain connected with the Almighty even while carrying out their daily responsibilities and earning a livelihood.

Remembering God while working helps a person remain humble and conscious of their actions. It also reminds people that whatever they possess is a blessing of the Almighty. According to this principle, wealth should never become a reason for arrogance or lead someone away from the path of righteousness.

The Story Of Bhai Lalo And Malik Bhago: A Lesson In Honest Earnings

One of the most well-known stories associated with Guru Nanak Dev Ji explains the importance of earning money honestly.

According to the traditional account, Guru Nanak Dev Ji once visited Saidpur, now in Pakistan, where he stayed at the home of Bhai Lalo, a poor carpenter. He accepted and ate the simple dry bread prepared by him with affection.

In the same village lived Malik Bhago, a wealthy landlord known in the traditional account for his corrupt practices. When he learnt that Guru Nanak Dev Ji had preferred Bhai Lalo's simple food over his lavish feast, he felt insulted and invited the Guru to his grand meal.

When Malik Bhago questioned his choice, Guru Nanak Dev Ji is said to have held Bhai Lalo's bread in one hand and Malik Bhago's food in the other. Upon squeezing them, milk reportedly emerged from Bhai Lalo's bread, while blood came out of Malik Bhago's food.

Through this symbolic demonstration, Guru Nanak Dev Ji explained that Bhai Lalo's food represented honest earnings obtained through hard work, while Malik Bhago's food represented wealth accumulated by exploiting the poor.

The story highlights that money earned through honesty has greater value than riches obtained by exploiting others.

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What Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Teachings Say About True Wealth

The teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji remind people that success should not be measured only by their bank balance or material possessions. The intention behind earning money and the way it is used are equally important.

According to the principles of Kirat Karo, Vand Chhako and Naam Japo, a meaningful life is built through honest hard work, sharing with those in need and maintaining faith in God. Whether a person earns a small or a large amount, wealth becomes meaningful when it is earned honestly and used for the welfare of others.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and traditional accounts. ABPLive.com does not endorse or verify any religious belief or information. Readers are advised to seek guidance from relevant experts before acting on any information or belief.