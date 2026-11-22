At around 4:30 AM, when darkness still covers the hills of Tirumala, a rare religious tradition takes place at the famous Tirupati Balaji Temple. Once a year, the idol of Lord Ugra Srinivasa, considered a powerful and fierce form of Lord Venkateswara, is brought out of the temple for a special procession. Unlike other religious celebrations, this procession must be completed before sunrise, following a centuries-old belief associated with the deity.

Millions of devotees visit the Tirupati Balaji Temple to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. However, very few get the opportunity to witness this rare form of the deity. The tradition takes place on Kaisika Dwadashi during the Kartik month and is associated with an ancient incident that led to strict rules regarding the idol's procession.

Why Is Lord Ugra Srinivasa Taken Out Only Once A Year?

According to temple traditions and religious beliefs, Lord Ugra Srinivasa was once the main processional deity of the Tirupati temple. Before the 14th century, this idol was taken outside the temple during major festivals and religious celebrations.

However, an incident changed this tradition. According to popular belief, during one such procession, the rays of the rising sun fell directly on the idol of Lord Ugra Srinivasa. Soon afterwards, a devastating fire reportedly broke out in the surrounding area, destroying several houses and properties.

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The incident frightened the local residents and priests, who prayed to the deity to calm his fierce form. Following this, changes were made to the temple's traditions. The responsibility of participating in regular festival processions was given to Lord Malayappa Swamy, regarded as the peaceful form of Lord Venkateswara.

Since then, Lord Ugra Srinivasa has been brought out of the temple only once a year, on Kaisika Dwadashi.

Why Does The Procession Take Place Before Sunrise?

One of the most distinctive aspects of this tradition is its strict timing. According to religious beliefs, the fierce form of Lord Ugra Srinivasa should not be exposed to direct sunlight.

It is believed that sunlight falling on the idol could awaken the deity's fierce energy and bring misfortune. To prevent this, the temple follows a specific schedule for the annual procession.

As per the tradition, the procession takes place between 4:30 AM and 5:45 AM on Kaisika Dwadashi. During this time, the idol of Lord Ugra Srinivasa is placed in a golden palanquin along with his consorts, Goddess Sridevi and Goddess Bhudevi.

The procession moves through the temple streets in the early hours of the morning. The idols are brought back inside the temple before the first rays of sunlight fall on them.

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What Happens After The Procession?

After the procession concludes and the deity returns to the temple, special religious rituals are performed. These rituals generally take place between 6 AM and 7:30 AM.

During this period, the sacred text known as the Kaisika Puranam is recited. It is an important part of the Kaisika Dwadashi celebrations and highlights the importance of devotion, honesty and keeping one's promises.

The recitation also narrates the story of a devotee named Nampaduvan, whose unwavering faith in Lord Vishnu is remembered on this occasion.

The Story Of Nampaduvan And His Unwavering Devotion

According to the Kaisika Puranam, Nampaduvan was a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu. One day, he encountered a Brahmarakshasa (a spirit believed to be under a curse), who wanted to make him its food.

Nampaduvan requested permission to visit the temple and sing devotional hymns in praise of Lord Vishnu before meeting his fate. He promised the Brahmarakshasa that he would return after completing his prayers.

After offering his prayers and singing hymns before the deity, Nampaduvan returned to fulfil his promise. Moved by his honesty and unwavering devotion, Lord Vishnu blessed him and freed the Brahmarakshasa from its curse. Nampaduvan was also granted liberation.

The story is remembered during the Kaisika Dwadashi rituals as a reminder of the power of faith, truthfulness and devotion.

A Rare Tradition That Continues To Be Observed

The annual procession of Lord Ugra Srinivasa remains one of the distinctive religious traditions of the Tirumala temple. Unlike the regular processions of Lord Malayappa Swamy, this ritual follows strict timings and is performed only once a year.

Devotees from different parts of the country and abroad gather at Tirumala in the early hours to witness this rare occasion. The tradition reflects the temple's centuries-old customs and the religious beliefs associated with Lord Venkateswara's different forms.

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