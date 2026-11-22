Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is one of the significant Hindu festivals, particularly in the holy city of Kashi (Varanasi). The occasion is associated with the rare divine meeting of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, known as 'Hari-Har Milan'. Devotees visit Kashi to witness this unique religious tradition, seek blessings and pray for salvation. In 2026, Vaikuntha Chaturdashi will be observed on Monday, November 23, during the Shukla Paksha Chaturdashi of the Kartik month.

According to the Drik Panchang, the Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 2:36 AM on November 23 and conclude at 11:42 PM on the same day. The Nishita Kaal puja muhurat for Lord Vishnu will be observed from 11:41 PM to 12:35 AM. One of the most distinctive traditions of this festival takes place at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, where Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu offer each other sacred leaves that are generally not offered to them.

Hari-Har Milan At Kashi Vishwanath Temple

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple is usually associated with the worship of Lord Shiva. However, on the night of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, the temple witnesses a special tradition that symbolises the divine unity of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu.

On this occasion, an idol of Lord Vishnu is ceremonially placed inside the temple's sanctum. According to religious traditions, Tulsi leaves are generally not offered to Lord Shiva, while Belpatra is not offered to Lord Vishnu. However, on this special night, Lord Shiva offers Belpatra to Lord Vishnu, while Lord Vishnu offers Tulsi leaves to Mahadev.

According to popular beliefs, Lord Shiva looks after the universe during the four months of Chaturmas. On Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, he hands over the responsibility of managing the universe to Lord Vishnu in Kashi. This divine meeting is celebrated as 'Hari-Har Milan'.

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Mythological Story Behind Lord Vishnu Receiving Sudarshan Chakra

According to a story mentioned in the Shiva Purana, Lord Vishnu once visited Kashi on Kartik Shukla Chaturdashi to worship Lord Shiva. He decided to offer 1,000 lotus flowers to Mahadev as part of his prayers.

To test his devotion, Lord Shiva secretly removed one lotus flower from the collection. When Lord Vishnu realised that one flower was missing, he decided to offer one of his own eyes to complete the worship. Since Lord Vishnu is also known as Kamalnayan, meaning the lotus-eyed one, he was prepared to sacrifice his eye rather than leave the prayer incomplete.

Impressed by his unwavering devotion, Lord Shiva appeared before him, restored his eye and blessed him with the divine Sudarshan Chakra. This is why offering prayers and visiting Kashi on Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is considered particularly auspicious by devotees.

Significance Of Manikarnika Snan And Dev Deepawali

According to religious beliefs, the gates of heaven and Vaikuntha open on Vaikuntha Chaturdashi. This belief makes the occasion especially significant for devotees seeking spiritual liberation and blessings.

One of the important rituals observed on this day is the sacred bath at Manikarnika Ghat in Kashi, known as Manikarnika Snan. Devotees from different parts of the country visit the ghat during the early morning hours, particularly around Brahma Muhurta, to take a holy dip and offer prayers.

The occasion also coincides with the preparations for the grand celebration of Dev Deepawali in Varanasi. In 2026, Dev Deepawali will be celebrated on November 24, a day after Vaikuntha Chaturdashi. Lakhs of devotees and visitors arrive in Kashi to witness the spectacular illumination of the ghats.

Many devotees reach the city a day earlier to participate in the religious rituals, witness the traditional Hari-Har Milan and offer lamps along the sacred ghats.

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Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2026: Date And Auspicious Timings

According to the Drik Panchang, Vaikuntha Chaturdashi will be observed on Monday, November 23, 2026.

The important timings for the festival are:

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi Date: November 23, 2026 (Monday)

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 2:36 AM on November 23, 2026

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 11:42 PM on November 23, 2026

Nishita Kaal Puja Muhurat: 11:41 PM to 12:35 AM

Dev Deepawali: November 24, 2026

The auspicious occasion represents the spiritual connection between Shaivism and Vaishnavism. It conveys the message that although Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu are worshipped in different forms and by different names, their divine essence is considered one.

The chants of 'Har Har Mahadev' and 'Jai Shri Hari' echoing through the streets of Kashi reflect this belief in spiritual unity.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.]