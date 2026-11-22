Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The auspicious day signifies devotion, purification, and charity.

Kartik Purnima 2026 will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 24, bringing together two grand religious celebrations at some of India's most prominent pilgrimage destinations. While Varanasi's famous ghats will illuminate with lakhs of earthen lamps during Dev Deepawali, the Tirumala-Tirupati temples in Andhra Pradesh will observe the traditional Karthika Deepotsavam with elaborate rituals and lamp-lighting ceremonies.

Kartik Purnima holds special significance in Hinduism and is considered an auspicious occasion associated with devotion, spiritual purification and charity. The full moon day of the Kartik month is traditionally marked by holy river baths, prayers, temple visits and Deepdaan. This year, the celebrations in Kashi and Tirumala are expected to attract large numbers of devotees.

Kartik Purnima 2026: Date And Auspicious Timings

According to the Hindu calendar, Kartik Purnima falls on November 24, 2026. Although the Purnima Tithi begins on November 23 and continues until November 24, the festival will be observed on November 24 because of the Udaya Tithi and the significance of the Pradosh period.

Here are the important timings for Kartik Purnima 2026:

Purnima Tithi Begins: November 23, 2026, at 11:42 PM

Purnima Tithi Ends: November 24, 2026, at 8:23 PM

Deepdaan Muhurat: November 24, 2026, from 5:08 PM to 7:47 PM

Devotees traditionally light earthen lamps during the Pradosh period and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.

ALSO READ | Mantra Jaap Mala: 10 Types Of Prayer Beads And Their Benefits; 6 Important Rules To Follow

Dev Deepawali 2026: Kashi Ghats To Glow With 11 Lakh Diyas

Varanasi, also known as Kashi, will celebrate Dev Deepawali on November 24, coinciding with Kartik Purnima. The festival is particularly significant in the holy city, where the banks of the River Ganga transform into a spectacular display of lights and devotion.

This year, 84 ghats of Varanasi are expected to be illuminated with approximately 11 lakh earthen lamps. The celebrations will also feature 2,100 indigenous drones, adding a special visual attraction to the festivities.

Dev Deepawali is traditionally associated with the belief that gods descend to Earth to celebrate Diwali on the banks of the Ganga. Devotees gather at the ghats to witness the lighting of lamps, participate in Ganga Aarti and offer prayers.

The sight of thousands of diyas illuminating the riverfront makes Dev Deepawali one of the most significant annual religious celebrations in Varanasi.

ALSO READ | Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2026 Today: Check Puja Muhurat, Vrat Parana Time And Tulsi Vivah Date

Karthika Deepotsavam 2026 In Tirumala: Timings And Temple Rituals

While Kashi prepares for Dev Deepawali, Tirumala will celebrate its traditional Karthika Deepotsavam on November 24. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will organise the festival from 5 PM to 8:30 PM.

The celebration is among the traditional lighting ceremonies observed at the Sri Venkateswara Temple. Special lamps made using pure cow ghee and cotton wicks are lit in traditional earthen containers known as Mukkulu.

The ritual begins after the evening Thomala and Archana ceremonies. The lamps are initially placed near the Sri Yoga Narasimha Swamy Temple before being taken in a ceremonial procession towards the Ananda Nilayam, the sanctum of Lord Venkateswara.

Accompanied by traditional musical instruments, ceremonial umbrellas and fans, the procession carries the illuminated lamps to the main shrine, where they are offered before the presiding deity.

How Karthika Deepotsavam Is Celebrated Inside Tirumala Temple

After the lamps are offered to Lord Venkateswara, the temple's inner premises are illuminated through a series of traditional rituals.

As part of the ceremony, lamps are placed at several sacred locations within the temple complex, including Kulasekhara Padi, the Dwarapalakas, Garuda Alwar, Sri Varadaraja Swamy, Vakula Mata Sannidhi, Bangaru Bavi, Kalyana Mandapam, the Dhwajasthambham and the Balipitham.

Following the completion of the rituals inside the temple, the lamp-lighting ceremony extends to important sacred places outside the main shrine.

In the presence of the Jeeyar Swamy and TTD officials, lamps filled with pure cow ghee are arranged near the Sri Bedi Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Sri Varaha Swamy Temple and around the sacred Swami Pushkarini.

The ceremony reflects the longstanding religious traditions associated with the Kartik month and its emphasis on the spiritual significance of lighting lamps.

Special Kartik Purnima Celebrations At Other Tirupati Temples

Apart from the main Tirumala temple, several prominent temples in Tirupati will also organise special ceremonies on November 24.

Sri Govindaraja Swamy Temple: A traditional procession carrying the Karthika Deepam and new clothes will begin from the Sri Pundarikavalli Ammavari Temple at 6:30 PM. The offerings will then be taken to the main temple and presented to the deity.

Sri Kodandarama Swamy Temple: Special lamp-lighting ceremonies and Vedic rituals will be organised on the evening of Kartik Purnima.

Sri Kapileswara Swamy Temple: Special celebrations will be held on the full moon day as part of the ongoing homams and religious rituals observed throughout the Kartik month, from November 10 to December 8, 2026.

Kartik Purnima 2026: Religious Significance And Rituals

Kartik Purnima is regarded as an especially auspicious day for worship, charity and spiritual practices. Devotees traditionally wake up early, take a holy bath in rivers and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.

Listening to the Satyanarayan Katha is also considered an important religious practice on this occasion. Many devotees observe Deepdaan by lighting earthen lamps and offering them at temples, riverbanks and other sacred places.

Donating food, clothes and essential items to people in need is another significant tradition associated with the festival. According to Hindu beliefs, acts of charity performed on Kartik Purnima are believed to bring lasting spiritual merit.

How To Watch Tirumala Karthika Deepotsavam 2026 Live

Devotees who are unable to visit Tirumala can watch the Karthika Deepotsavam and its ceremonial procession through the Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel (SVBC), which provides religious broadcasts and temple-related coverage.

Since Kartik Purnima attracts a large number of devotees, those planning to visit Tirumala should check the official Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) website for darshan and accommodation arrangements. Visitors are also advised to follow the latest instructions issued by the temple administration.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on religious beliefs and available information. ABPLive.com does not endorse or confirm any religious belief or practice. Readers are advised to consult relevant experts before acting upon any such information.