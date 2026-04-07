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HomeReligionPradosh Vrat April 2026: Know Full Dates, Puja Timings, Significance And More

Pradosh Vrat April 2026: Know Full Dates, Puja Timings, Significance And More

Check Pradosh Vrat April 2026 dates, puja muhurat, and significance. Know Budh and Bhaum Pradosh rituals and timings in detail.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
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Pradosh Vrat April 2026: Pradosh Vrat holds a special place for devotees of Lord Shiv, observed with deep faith and devotion twice every month. Falling on the Trayodashi tithi of both Krishna and Shukla Paksh, this sacred fast is believed to bring relief from life’s challenges and fulfil heartfelt wishes. As April 2026 unfolds, devotees will once again prepare to observe two significant Pradosh Vrats. If you’re planning to keep the fast, here are the exact dates, timings, and rituals you should note.

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April 2026 Pradosh Vrat Dates And Timings

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

The first Pradosh Vrat in April will be observed on Wednesday, 15 April 2026, during the Vaishakh Krishna Paksh. Since it falls on a Wednesday, it is known as Budh Pradosh Vrat. The Pradosh Kaal will begin at 6:56 PM and continue until 9:13 PM.

The second Pradosh Vrat will take place on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, during the Vaishakh Shukla Paksh. This is referred to as Bhaum Pradosh Vrat, as it coincides with a Tuesday. The puja muhurat will be from 7:01 PM to 9:07 PM.

Significance Of Budh And Bhaum Pradosh

Budh Pradosh Vrat is associated with enhancing intellect, clarity of thought, and communication skills. Observing this fast is also believed to bring harmony and prosperity within the family.

On the other hand, Bhaum Pradosh Vrat is considered particularly beneficial for health, courage, and overcoming debts. Many devotees observe it with the hope of gaining strength and resolving ongoing struggles.

How To Perform Pradosh Vrat Puja

Devotees begin the day early with a bath and wear clean clothes before taking a vow to observe the fast. The fast is maintained until the evening Pradosh Kaal, with some opting for a strict nirjala fast while others consume fruits.

During the evening, Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati are worshipped with offerings such as water, milk, Gangajal, bel leaves, dhatura, flowers, and rice. Lighting a ghee lamp and chanting sacred mantras form an essential part of the ritual. Devotees are encouraged to chant “Om Namah Shivay” and recite Shiv Chalisa or the Pradosh Vrat Katha for spiritual merit.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

When are the Pradosh Vrats in April 2026?

The first Pradosh Vrat is on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. The second is on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

What is the significance of Budh Pradosh Vrat?

Budh Pradosh Vrat is observed on a Wednesday and is believed to enhance intellect, clarity of thought, and communication skills. It also brings harmony and prosperity.

What are the benefits of observing Bhaum Pradosh Vrat?

Bhaum Pradosh Vrat, observed on a Tuesday, is considered beneficial for health, courage, and overcoming debts. It is thought to grant strength and resolve struggles.

How is the Pradosh Vrat Puja performed?

Devotees observe a fast until the evening and then worship Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati with offerings like water, milk, and flowers. Chanting mantras like 'Om Namah Shivay' is part of the ritual.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 07 Apr 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
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Budh Pradosh Vrat Pradosh Vrat 2026 April Pradosh Dates
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