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HomeReligionAkshaya Tritiya 2026: Know Date, Puja Timings, Gajakesari Yog, And More

Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Know Date, Puja Timings, Gajakesari Yog, And More

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 on April 19 brings blessings and prosperity. With rare Gajakesari Yoga, it’s an auspicious day for prayers, charity, gold purchases, and new beginnings for devotees across India.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
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Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar, celebrated with great faith by millions across India and beyond. In 2026, this auspicious occasion falls on April 19, and is believed to bring long‑lasting prosperity, happiness, and abundant blessings to all who observe it with devotion. The word Akshaya literally means never diminishing, and it is widely held that any good deed, new beginning, or investment made on this day will continue to flourish forever.

This year’s festival is especially significant due to the rare Gajakesari Yoga, an astrological alignment thought to enhance wisdom, respect and success when the Moon and Jupiter are in a special relationship.

What Is Akshaya Tritiya And When Is It Celebrated?

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is observed on the third lunar day (Tritiya) of the bright half (Shukla Paksh) in the Hindu month of Vaishakha. According to the Hindu calendar, in 2026 the Tritiya Tithi begins on April 19 at around 10:49 AM and continues until the morning of April 20. Traditionally this day is considered so auspicious that it is called a Swayam Siddha (self‑fulfilled muhurat), meaning the entire day is innately favorable for positive actions without needing specific timing.

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Rituals, Traditions And Spiritual Significance

On Akshaya Tritiya, devotees wake early, take a sacred bath and perform puja (worship) to invite blessings from Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, the deities associated with protection, wealth, and abundance. Many people purchase gold, silver, or valuable items on this day, as these possessions are believed to bring everlasting fortune. Charity, feeding the needy and donating food or essentials are also considered highly meritorious actions, believed to multiply blessings akshaya forever.

 Rare Gajakesari Yoga Adds Special Meaning

(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)
(Image Source: ABPLIVE AI)

This year’s Akshaya Tritiya is made even more special by the occurrence of Gajakesari Yoga, an astrological configuration when Jupiter and the Moon form a particular alignment that is traditionally seen as very favorable for intelligence, prosperity and positive energy during major beginnings. Because of this alignment, many believers feel that activities, prayers and charitable deeds performed on this day may yield greater spiritual and material gains than usual.

ALSO READ | Hanuman Jayanti Bhandara Video Goes Viral As ‘Vanar Sena’ Enjoys A Special Feast In Maharashtra

Why This Day Is Believed To Bring Endless Benefits

The main belief behind observing Akshaya Tritiya is that acts of kindness, spiritual practices, investments, vows and business starts undertaken today do not diminish and instead bring ever‑increasing good results. It is also linked to mythological events, including the birth of Lord Parshuram, the sixth avatar of Vishnu, which adds another layer of spiritual importance. For devotees, this is a day to renew faith, seek divine grace, strengthen family blessings and begin fresh journeys of prosperity and harmony. 

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Akshaya Tritiya celebrated in 2026?

In 2026, Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 19. The Tritiya Tithi begins on April 19th around 10:49 AM and lasts into the morning of April 20th.

What is the spiritual significance of Akshaya Tritiya?

Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring long-lasting prosperity and blessings. Any good deed, new beginning, or investment made on this day is thought to bring everlasting good results.

What is Gajakesari Yoga and why is it significant this year?

Gajakesari Yoga is an astrological alignment between the Moon and Jupiter. This year's Akshaya Tritiya is significant because this yoga is believed to enhance wisdom, success, and prosperity.

What rituals are performed on Akshaya Tritiya?

Devotees often wake early, take a sacred bath, and perform puja to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Purchasing gold or silver, and donating to the needy are also considered highly auspicious.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 02:03 PM (IST)
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Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Akha Teej Gajakesari Yoga
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