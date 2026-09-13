Pitru Paksha 2026: Why Is Kusha Grass Essential For Shraddha And Tarpan? Know Its Significance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kushagrahani Amavasya marks collecting sacred Kusha for ancestral rituals.

Sacred Kusha grass is essential for ancestral rites' purity.

Wear Kusha, offer water during ancestral Tarpan rituals.

Collect Kusha respectfully from clean places, avoid disrespect.

Pitru Paksha 2026: In Hinduism, many materials are used in the Shraddha, Tarpan, and Pind Daan rituals performed for ancestors, which are not ordinary items but are considered essential parts of religious rituals. Kusha grass holds a special place among these. Today is Kushagrahani Amavasya, a day not only for bathing and donating, but also for collecting Kusha grass. Preparations for Pitru Paksha begin on this day.

It is believed that ancestral rituals are not complete without Kusha. This is why it is customary to accept Kusha on the Bhadrapada Amavasya, before the beginning of Pitru Paksha. This Amavasya is also known as Kushagrahani or Kushotpatini Amavasya.

Why Was Kusha Considered So Sacred?

Kusha is a special type of sacred grass, mentioned in Vedic and religious traditions. It is used in religious ceremonies such as yajna, havan, sankalp, puja, shraddha, and tarpan. Religious beliefs associate Kusha with purity, restraint, and chastity. It is believed that purity is crucial in ancestral rituals, as only then will ancestors accept the shraddha.

There are various mythological stories about the origin of Kusha. One belief traces its origin to Lord Vishnu's boar form, and therefore, it is considered sacred and associated with Vishnu.

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How Is Kusha Used In Tarpan?

In the Parva Shraddha ritual of the Garuda Purana, there is a provision to offer water along with Kusha grass and flowers while offering Arghya to the ancestors.

Kusha grass is worn on the hand during this time. In many traditions, a sacred thread, or ring, is made from Kusha grass and worn on the ring finger.

Tarpan is done while reciting the mantra 'Om Pavitra Stho Vaishnavyau'.

Tarpan is performed by taking the name and gotra of father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and their equivalent ancestors from the maternal side.

Swadha Namah can be chanted while remembering the ancestors with every Tarpan.

After Tarpan, keep the Kusha aside respectfully; do not touch it with your feet and do not throw it in the garbage.

What Is The Connection With Kushagrahani Amavasya?

The main reason for calling Bhadrapada Amavasya Kushagrahani Amavasya is the tradition of accepting Kusha grass on this day for religious purposes throughout the year. Before the arrival of Pitru Paksha, new Kusha grass is collected and stored safely so that it can be used in the upcoming Shraddha and Tarpan rituals.

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Be Careful While Breaking Kusha

It is collected from a clean place and reserved for religious purposes. Kusha should be avoided by touching it with the feet or handling it disrespectfully.

FAQs

What is Kushagrahani Amavasya?

On this day, there is a tradition of collecting Kusha grass for the Pitru Paksha. Why is Kusha grass essential in offerings?

In classical scriptures, Kusha grass is considered an important part of offerings to ancestors. How to perform Tarpan with Kusha grass?

Wear Kusha grass and offer water mixed with black sesame seeds to your ancestors. When and how to collect Kusha?

On Kushagrahani Amavasya, collect Kusha properly from a clean place.