Want To Make Something Different This Ganesh Utsav? Try These Golden Modaks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Craft unique golden modaks using mawa and edible gold.

Mix fried mawa with sugar, milk powder, dry fruits.

Shape modaks, dust with edible gold, then serve.

Lord Ganesha is considered to be very fond of modaks, so during Ganesh Utsav, various types of modaks are made in homes. People usually make steamed modaks or chocolate modaks, but this time you can try something different. Golden modaks look beautiful and can be easily made at home. The special thing is that you don't need many ingredients for this. With a little effort and some simple ingredients, you can prepare delicious golden modaks at home. Let's learn the easy way to make golden modaks.

These Things Are Needed To Make Golden Modak

To make golden modaks, you'll need mawa (sweetened milk), powdered sugar, milk powder, cardamom powder, and some dried fruits. Edible gold dust or gold food coloring is added to these modaks to give them a golden appearance. Be sure to use gold dust that's safe for consumption and food-grade.

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Prepare The Modak Mixture

Put mawa in a large pan and lightly fry it over low to medium heat. When the mawa becomes slightly soft and fragrant, turn off the heat. Now add powdered sugar, milk powder, cardamom powder, and finely chopped dry fruits and mix well. Let the mixture cool slightly so it can be easily shaped. If the mixture is hot, it could burn your hands.

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Now Give A Special Shape To The Modak

When the mixture cools enough to touch, apply a little ghee to your hands. Now, form small balls of the mixture and place them in the modak mold. Press the mold lightly and remove the modak. Prepare all the modaks in this manner. If you don't have a modak mold, you can shape them using your hands.

This Is How Modak Will Get A Golden Look

Place the prepared modaks on a plate and lightly dust them with safe, food-grade gold dust. There's no need to apply too much gold dust. A light golden coating is enough to give the modaks a beautiful and shiny look. If you'd like, you can also sprinkle some chopped pistachios or almonds on top for garnish.

Your Golden Modaks Are Ready

With this simple method, your golden modaks will be ready. Let them cool slightly in the refrigerator before offering them to Lord Ganesha. They will look unique and attractive. You can also serve these modaks to guests. If you're looking to make something new this Ganesh Utsav, this recipe is definitely worth a try.