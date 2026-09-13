Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Can Ganpati Sthapana Be Done Via Video Call? Know The Rules

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Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Online: Before Ganesh Chaturthi, priests' workloads increase. Many families are unable to arrange for a priest on time, while this problem is even greater for those living abroad or in other cities. This raises the question: can a priest perform the Ganesha installation via video call, and will the priest or a family member take the vows for the puja?

The simple answer is that the priest can explain the puja method and mantras via video call, but the installation of the idol, offering of puja materials, and taking the vows must be done by the person present at home. The priest, sitting on the other side of the mobile screen, will be the guide, while the host of the puja will be a family member.

The Resolution Is Taken By The Host, Not The Priest

In religious worship, the Sankalp (sanctum sanctorum) isn't simply a repetition of Sanskrit words. Through it, the worshiper states their name, gotra (gotra), location, date, and purpose of the worship, and resolves to perform the ritual. Therefore, the priest can recite the Sankalp (sanctum sanctorum) words over a video call, but the home worshiper should hold water, flowers, and unbroken rice grains in their hands while repeating them.

Typically, the head of the family can take the pledge. If he or she is not available, the husband and wife can sit together, or any adult member of the family can take the pledge. The person who has accepted the responsibility of bringing Ganpati home and performing the puja can also act as the host. Being a man or woman does not imply a right to perform the puja; however, if the family has a different tradition, it is appropriate to follow that tradition.

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Will Video Call Setup Be Valid?

Video calls are not a separate religious option for performing puja, but rather a means of understanding the rituals. Just as a person performs puja by watching a book or a recorded video, a priest can explain each step on a live call. The only difference is that any mistakes made by the priest can be corrected on the spot.

Instead of placing your mobile phone too close to the idol or in the middle of the platform, place it where the sound can be heard clearly, and the decorum of the place of worship is maintained. Mantras will be heard through the mobile phone, but the offerings, resolutions, invocations, flowers, durva (sacred grass), naivedya (offering), and aarti will be performed by the host present at home.

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Establishment And Consecration Of The Temple Are Not The Same

It's important to understand the difference here. The temporary installation of a physical idol brought home for Ganeshotsav and the elaborate consecration of a permanent idol in a temple are not the same rituals. Consecration in a temple requires trained acharyas, elaborate chants, and prescribed rituals. Devotees celebrating Ganeshotsav at home perform simple puja and invocations, as per tradition.

Therefore, if a priest is not available, there is no need to abandon the Ganesha installation. Devotion, cleanliness, and respect for the rituals are considered essential in worshipping Lord Ganesha. Instead of mispronouncing complex Sanskrit mantras, one can chant their simplified versions or the name of Lord Ganesha.

Make These Preparations Before The Video Call

Before the call begins, prepare a stool, clean clothes, a kalash (water pot), water, unbroken rice grains, flowers, durva (sacred grass), a lamp, incense, fruits, and modaks (sweet offerings) or any other sattvik offerings. Also write down the names and gotra of family members. Check your internet connection, battery, and sound quality beforehand so the call doesn't get disconnected during the resolution or aarti.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will be celebrated on September 14th. According to available calendar reports, the Chaturthi date will begin on the morning of September 14th and end on the morning of September 15th. The midday puja muhurat timings may vary by a few minutes in different cities, so be sure to check your city's timings with your local calendar or priest. Details about the Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 date

Ultimately, more important than the presence of a priest on a screen is who is actually performing the puja. A video call may provide direction, but the resolution must be the host's, because the sentiment, responsibility, and prayer of inviting Ganpati home belong to that family.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.