HomeReligionPhalguna Amavasya 2026: Know Date, Significance, Rituals, Sacred Traditions, And More

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Know Date, Significance, Rituals, Sacred Traditions, And More

Phalguna Amavasya 2026 holds deep spiritual importance, associated with sacred rituals, worship practices, and traditional observances followed by devotees.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 08:40 AM (IST)

Phalguna Amavasya will be observed on February 17, 2026. As the day falls on a Tuesday, it will be marked as Bhomvati Amavasya, a rare and significant occasion in the Hindu calendar. Adding to its importance, a solar eclipse will also occur on this day.

According to religious beliefs, performing prescribed rituals on Amavasya helps in planetary pacification and removal of doshas. A holy dip on this day is considered highly beneficial for physical and mental purification. Bathing in the Ganga on Amavasya is believed to be especially auspicious, as the river’s water is said to attain nectar-like purity. Donations made on Amavasya are believed to cleanse sins accumulated over many lifetimes and bring prosperity and happiness.

ALSO READ: Mahashivratri 2026: Powerful Planetary Alignment, Rare Yogs And Shiv Puja Muhurat

Phalguna Amavasya Snan Muhurat 2026

The Brahma Muhurat is regarded as the most auspicious time for bathing on Phalguna Amavasya. This period is believed to be ideal for both spiritual upliftment and physical well-being, promoting mental clarity, positive energy, and good health while dispelling negativity.

  • Amavasya Tithi Begins: February 16, 2026, at 5:34 PM
  • Amavasya Tithi Ends: February 17, 2026, at 5:30 PM
  • Snan (Bathing) Time: 5:16 AM to 6:07 AM
  • Amrit Kaal Muhurat: 10:39 AM to 12:17 PM

Whom To Worship On Phalguna Amavasya

Shaligram Puja: Perform abhishek of Lord Shaligram with milk and water, offer worship materials, and consume a small amount of the sanctified water.

Tulsi Puja: Clean the Tulsi plant and decorate it with sandalwood paste, vermilion, flowers, and a sacred cloth. Light a ghee lamp, offer incense, circumambulate 7, 11, or 108 times, and chant "Om Shri Tulasiyai Namah."

Pitru Puja: Amavasya is considered the best time to worship ancestors. Offer water (tarpan) to the ancestors by pouring it from the thumb side of the hand. Light dried cow dung cakes with jaggery and ghee as incense and meditate upon the ancestors for their peace and satisfaction.

Peepal Puja: Worship of the Peepal tree holds special significance on Phalguna Amavasya. Offer water mixed with Ganga jal, raw milk, and sesame seeds to the tree early in the morning. This ritual is believed to please Goddess Lakshmi.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 04 Feb 2026 08:40 AM (IST)
Phalguna Amavasya 2026 Phalguna Amavasya Date Significance Of Phalguna Amavasya Phalguna Amavasya Puja Rituals Sacred Traditions
