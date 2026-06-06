Nautapa Is Over, But Why AC Bills Are Surging In Delhi, Noida And Ghaziabad? Experts Explain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom North India experiences severe heat; monsoon delayed by climate factors.

High humidity, progressive slabs cause surging electricity bills.

Record electricity demand stresses grids; experts suggest AC adjustments.

Relief from sticky humidity expected with Ardra Nakshatra June 22.

With the beginning of June 2026, the heatwave in North India has begun to unleash its fiercest form. It's generally believed that the weather eases after the nine days of 'Nautapa', but this year the math seems to be completely off. The Nautapa period, which began on May 25th, has ended today, June 2nd, but despite this, there are no signs of a drop in temperatures. The biggest reason for this is the transition phase between El Niño and La Niña, which has slowed the speed of monsoon winds. Until the monsoon fully activates in Delhi-NCR and the plains of Uttar Pradesh, this double whammy of heat and humidity will continue.

Medini Astrology And Rohini's 'Ocean Dwelling'

According to astronomy and mundane astrology, this year, the Sun resides in the "sea" (water) during the Rohini Nakshatra. According to astrological principles, when the Sun resides in water, it produces a scorching "sticky" humidity rather than dry heat. This is why the atmosphere doesn't feel cool even in the evening. To escape this sticky heat, people are forced to rely on air conditioners (ACs) 24 hours a day, which directly affects electricity meters. Now, all hopes rest on the arrival of the Ardra constellation on June 22, 2026, which is considered the actual beginning of the rainy season. On this day, the Sun will transit into this constellation at 12:31 pm.

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The 'Current' Of Electricity Bill And Mathematics Of Slab System

The reason for the increase in electricity bills isn't just your consumption, but also the physics and technical laws of the stovetop system. According to science, when the humidity in the air increases by 10%, the AC compressor has to use approximately 15% more energy to cool the room.

Furthermore, electricity rates in cities like Ghaziabad, Noida, and Delhi are based on "progressive slabs." As soon as monthly consumption exceeds 500 units, electricity rates move to higher slabs, causing consumers' bills to suddenly increase by one and a half to two times. Transformers are also failing due to the heavy load, increasing the risk of power outages

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District-Wise Impact: Record Demand From Ghaziabad To Agra

Jupiter's transit in Cancer and Saturn's transit in Jupiter's zodiac sign, Pisces, both indicate that humidity may be more troublesome this time. Cancer and Pisces are both water signs, and the placement of both planets here indicates an increase in humidity. This is why electricity demand in major districts of Uttar Pradesh has broken all previous records. In areas like Ghaziabad and Noida, home to high-rise societies, excessive AC use has increased pressure on the grid, leading to a 35-45% increase in bills.

Meanwhile, in areas like Agra and Mathura, temperatures hovering around 47°C have completely disrupted the budgets of middle-class families. This situation poses a challenge not only financially but also physically, as coolers are only blowing out hot air due to the humidity.

The 'Savvy' Strategy To Avoid Hefty Bill

On June 21, 2026, when Mars transits into Venus's sign Taurus, the burden on people's pockets may increase, hence people will have to follow special savings rules. If you don't want June to be a drain on your wallet, it's essential to follow these expert tips. Running your AC at 24 or 26 degrees Celsius instead of 18 is not only good for your health, but it can also reduce electricity consumption by approximately 20-25%.

Additionally, running a ceiling fan at low speed along with the AC allows cool air to reach every corner of the room and reduces the load on the compressor. According to Vastu and folk tradition, using heavy curtains during the afternoon is also an effective way to save electricity. The heat of 2026 and rising electricity bills are teaching us to use resources wisely. Until the Ardra Nakshatra opens the door to the monsoon on June 22nd, only caution and technical management can keep your budget safe.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.