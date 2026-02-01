Mahashivratri 2026: Powerful Planetary Alignment, Rare Yogs And Shiv Puja Muhurat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Mahashivratri in 2026 holds exceptional spiritual and astrological significance, making it one of the most powerful nights for Lord Shiv’s devotees. Falling on 15 February, the sacred festival coincides with rare planetary alignments and highly auspicious Yogs that elevate the spiritual potency of prayers, fasting, and rituals performed on this day. According to scriptures and astrology, worship offered during this period brings amplified blessings, prosperity, and inner transformation.

Why Mahashivratri Is Celebrated

According to the Shiv Puran, Lord Shiv manifested as the infinite Shivling to end the dispute between Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu over supremacy. The divine event took place on the Krishna Chaturdashi of the Phalguna month, which is why Mahashivratri is observed annually on this sacred lunar date.

Devotees observe strict fasting, visit Shiv temples, and perform rituals with devotion and discipline. It is believed that on this night, Lord Shiv resides in all Shivlings across the earth, making worship especially fruitful and spiritually rewarding.

Mahashivratri 2026: Auspicious Yogs And Planetary Alignment

In 2026, Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 5:06 pm on 15 February and ends at 5:35 pm on 16 February. Due to this, Mahashivratri will be observed on 15 February with Trayodashi-Yukt Chaturdashi.

From 7:08 am to 7:48 pm, Sarvartha Siddhi Yog will prevail, considered one of the most auspicious Yogs in astrology, known for removing obstacles and ensuring success. The conjunction of Uttarashada and Shravana Nakshatra, along with Vyatipata Yog, adds to the spiritual intensity of the day.

Additionally, the Sun, Mercury, Rahu, and Venus align together, forming a powerful Chaturgrahi Yog, enhancing spiritual growth, prosperity, and transformative energies.

Important Rituals Observed On Mahashivratri

Devotees gather at Shiv temples from early morning, performing Abhishek, chanting mantras, and observing fasts. Many also conduct Rudrabhishek at home with deep faith.

Offering Bilva leaves is considered highly beneficial, especially for resolving financial difficulties. Those unable to visit temples may establish a Shivling at home, ensuring it is small in size, as mentioned in scriptures.

Shivlings made of gold, silver, brass, clay, stone, crystal, or mercury are considered auspicious. Worship of aluminium, steel, or iron Shivlings is discouraged. Installing small idols of Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, Kartikeya, and Nandi alongside the Shivling is advised for complete Shiv family worship.

Four Prahar Worship: Spiritual Importance

Scriptures highlight the immense significance of worshipping Lord Shiv during all four Prahars of the night. Each Prahar has its own spiritual merit and method of devotion.

Observing all four Prahar pujas is believed to bless devotees with wealth, fame, stability, and relief from child-related obstacles.

Four Prahar Puja Muhurat

First Prahar: 6:15 pm – 9:28 pm

6:15 pm – 9:28 pm Second Prahar: 9:29 pm – 12:41 am

9:29 pm – 12:41 am Third Prahar: 12:42 am – 3:54 am (16 February)

12:42 am – 3:54 am (16 February) Fourth Prahar: 3:55 am – 7:07 am (16 February)

Items For Shivling Abhishek

Abhishek with honey helps resolve professional challenges. Offering curd improves financial stability, while sugarcane juice pleases Goddess Lakshmi. Chanting ‘Om Parvatipattaye Namah’ 108 times during Abhishek protects from sudden crises.

Complete Puja Vidhi

Bathe the Shivling with Panchamrit, offer saffron-infused water, light an all-night lamp, apply sandalwood tilak, and present Bilva leaves, bhang, dhatura, fruits, sweets, sugarcane juice, fragrance, and donations. End the ritual by offering saffron kheer and distributing prasad.

The Sacred Legend Behind Mahashivratri

When Brahma and Vishnu failed to find the beginning or end of the infinite Shivling, Lord Shiv revealed the truth. Brahma’s false claim led to his worship being restricted, while Vishnu’s honesty earned him reverence. This divine event occurred on Phalguna Krishna Chaturdashi, marking the eternal significance of Mahashivratri.

