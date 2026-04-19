Parshuram Jayanti 2026: Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, Significance And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Parshuram Jayanti, celebrating Lord Vishnu's sixth incarnation, falls April 19.

The day's puja timings are auspiciously set for morning and evening.

Devotees perform specific rituals, including prayers and mantra chanting.

Lord Parshuram played key roles in Ramayana and Mahabharata epics.

Parshuram Jayanti 2026: This sacred day will be celebrated today, on 19 April, marking the birth anniversary of Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Revered as a symbol of strength, justice and righteousness, Lord Parshuram is worshipped for courage, protection and the destruction of evil. This year, the sacred occasion also coincides with Akshaya Tritiya, making the day even more auspicious for devotees. From puja timings to rituals, katha and spiritual importance, here is everything you need to know.

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Parshuram Jayanti 2026 Date And Puja Muhurat

According to the Hindu calendar, Parshuram Jayanti falls on Vaishakh Shukla Tritiya.

Tritiya Tithi Begins: 19 April 2026, 10:49 AM

19 April 2026, 10:49 AM Tritiya Tithi Ends: 20 April 2026, 07:27 AM

20 April 2026, 07:27 AM Morning Puja Muhurat: 7:29 AM to 12:20 PM

7:29 AM to 12:20 PM Evening Puja Muhurat: 6:49 AM to 10:57 AM

Devotees consider these timings highly favourable for offering prayers and performing rituals dedicated to Lord Parshuram.

How To Perform Parshuram Jayanti Puja

Begin the day early with a holy bath and wear clean, light-coloured or yellow clothes. Clean the home temple or prayer space and place an idol or image of Lord Parshuram.

Light a diya to begin the worship. Offer akshat (rice), flowers, especially yellow or white flowers, and present fruits, sweets or jaggery with roasted gram as bhog.

Chant the sacred mantra at least 11 or 21 times: “Om Jamadagnaye Vidmahe Mahaviraya Dheemahi Tanno Parshuram Prachodayat.”

If possible, recite Vishnu Sahasranama or hymns dedicated to Lord Parshuram. Conclude the puja with aarti and distribute prasad among family members.

Role in Ramayana And Mahabharata

Lord Parshuram played an important role across different ages.

In the Ramayana era, he encountered Lord Ram, highlighting his spiritual power and authority.

In the Mahabharata era, he became one of the greatest teachers and trained legendary warriors such as Bhishma, Dronacharya and Karna.

It is also believed that he handed the Sudarshan Chakra to Lord Krishna, saying that the new age now belonged to him.

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The Story Of 21 Battles Against Tyranny

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Lord Parshuram is remembered as one of the fiercest incarnations of Lord Vishnu. According to belief, he became enraged by growing injustice and oppression on earth and defeated tyrannical Kshatriyas 21 times to restore balance.

He is also known for obeying his father’s command without hesitation. Later, through a boon, he restored his mother to life. These stories underline his devotion, discipline and extraordinary power.

Parshuram Jayanti 2026 Spiritual Importance

Parshuram Jayanti is considered highly significant for those seeking strength, justice and relief from life’s challenges. As Lord Parshuram is believed to be Chiranjeevi (immortal), devotees believe his blessings are received quickly. Worshipping him on this day is said to bring courage, protection and positive transformation.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]