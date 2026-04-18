Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeAstro: Akshaya Tritiya 2026: These Birth Numbers May Witness Wealth and Growth, Check Who Will Benefit

: Akshaya Tritiya 2026: These Birth Numbers May Witness Wealth and Growth, Check Who Will Benefit

This Akshaya tritiya, some birth numbers may see financial gains, career growth and positive changes. Simple buying and donation practices may boost prosperity.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Akshaya Tritiya: Auspicious day, especially for birth numbers 1, 5, 8.
  • Birth number 5 to see growth, profit, and new beginnings.
  • Birth number 1 can expect financial gains and new business prosperity.
  • Birth number 8 to experience financial stability and positive investment returns.

Akshaya Tritiya is considered one of the most auspicious days in Hindu tradition, believed to bring lasting prosperity and positive outcomes. According to numerology insights for 2026, individuals with birth numbers 1, 5, and 8 are likely to experience particularly favorable results, including financial gains and career growth.

ALSO READ: Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Do This At Home Before Lakshmi Puja For Prosperity

Birth Numbers To Gain Wealth And Success

Birth Number 5: A Phase Of Growth And Profits

People born on the 5th, 14th, or 23rd of any month (birth number 5) may find Akshaya Tritiya bringing promising opportunities for progress. There are strong indications of an increase in income during this time. Those involved in business could benefit from innovative ideas and creative strategies, leading to good profits. It is also seen as a suitable period for making new beginnings and important decisions.

Birth Number 1: Strong Chances Of Financial Gains

For those born on the 1st, 10th, 19th, or 28th (birth number 1), this day is expected to be especially lucky. Numerologically, the date aligns with this number, which may enhance its positive impact. There are possibilities of sudden financial gains and an increase in assets. New business plans initiated during this time are likely to bring prosperity.

Birth Number 8: Financial Stability And Positive Returns

Individuals born on the 8th, 17th, or 26th (birth number 8) may see doors opening toward financial growth and stability. Investments made in the past could begin to yield strong returns, strengthening their economic position. Additionally, harmony and happiness within the family are also expected to improve.

What To Buy According To Your Birth Number

Making purchases based on your birth number on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to please Goddess Lakshmi.

  • Birth number 1 individuals may consider buying gold, copper utensils, or clothes in yellow and red shades.
  • Birth number 5 individuals may find green-colored items, emerald gemstones, writing materials, or electronic gadgets to be auspicious.
  • Birth number 8 individuals may benefit from purchasing silver items, electronic gadgets like laptops or mobile phones, or household appliances.

Charity To Seek Blessings

To invite the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi on this auspicious day, donating essential items is considered beneficial. Offering sattu, water-filled pots, food grains, money, or clothes to those in need is believed to enhance positive outcomes and bring prosperity.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]

Related Video

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s

Frequently Asked Questions

Which birth numbers are considered particularly auspicious for Akshaya Tritiya 2026?

Individuals with birth numbers 1, 5, and 8 are predicted to have a particularly favorable Akshaya Tritiya in 2026, potentially experiencing financial gains and career growth.

What kind of financial benefits can people with birth number 5 expect on Akshaya Tritiya 2026?

Birth number 5 individuals may see promising opportunities for progress and an increase in income. Business owners might benefit from innovative strategies leading to good profits.

What purchases are recommended for birth number 1 individuals on Akshaya Tritiya?

For birth number 1, it is recommended to consider buying gold, copper utensils, or clothing in yellow and red shades to please Goddess Lakshmi.

What items are auspicious for birth number 8 individuals to purchase on Akshaya Tritiya?

Birth number 8 individuals may benefit from purchasing silver items, electronic gadgets like laptops or mobile phones, or household appliances.

What kind of charity is recommended on Akshaya Tritiya to seek blessings?

Donating essential items like sattu, water-filled pots, food grains, money, or clothes to those in need is considered beneficial for inviting Goddess Lakshmi's blessings.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read More
Published at : 18 Apr 2026 03:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Birth Numbers To Witness Gains Akshaya Tritiya Predictions Lucky Birth Numbers Numerology Predictions 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Astro
: Akshaya Tritiya 2026: These Birth Numbers May Witness Wealth and Growth, Check Who Will Benefit
Akshaya Tritiya 2026: These Birth Numbers May Witness Wealth and Growth, Check Who Will Benefit
Astro
Aquarius Horoscope Tomorrow, April 18, 2026: A Day To Navigate Emotional And Work Challenges
Aquarius Horoscope Tomorrow, April 18, 2026: A Day To Navigate Emotional And Work Challenges
Astro
Capricorn Horoscope Tomorrow, April 18, 2026: A Day To Navigate Emotional And Work Challenges
Capricorn Horoscope Tomorrow, April 18, 2026: A Day To Navigate Emotional And Work Challenges
Astro
Sagittarius Horoscope Tomorrow, April 18, 2026: Native Gains Success And Relief From Past Worries
Sagittarius Horoscope Tomorrow, April 18, 2026: Native Gains Success And Relief From Past Worries
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Opposition Pushes for Immediate Implementation, Government Disagrees
Breaking News: Modi Calls Women’s Reservation Bill Blockage a “Serious Mistake”
Political Flash: Priyanka Gandhi to Counter NDA “Anti-Women” Narrative in Press Briefing
Political Update: Priyanka Gandhi Rejects “Anti-Women” Tag, Backs Immediate Implementation
Breaking News: CCSC Meeting Led by PM Modi on West Asia Crisis Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | A Fragile Recovery: The Rupee’s Illusion Of Strength In A Volatile World
Opinion
Embed widget