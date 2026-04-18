Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Do This At Home Before Lakshmi Puja For Prosperity

Akshaya Tritiya, one of the most auspicious festivals in Hinduism, will be celebrated this year on Sunday, April 19, 2026. Also known as Akha Teej, the day is considered highly auspicious for starting new ventures, making investments, and performing rituals dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi.

In many Hindu households, Lakshmi Puja is performed on this day, where devotees invite the Goddess into a clean, bright, and well-prepared home to seek her blessings for wealth and prosperity throughout the year.

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Why Cleaning Your Home Matters Before Akshaya Tritiya

Preparing your home ahead of Akshaya Tritiya is not just about cleanliness, but also about creating a positive and welcoming environment. It is believed that a clean and well-organised home attracts Goddess Lakshmi and promotes harmony, prosperity, and positive energy in daily life.

How To Prepare Your Home For Lakshmi Puja

Declutter Your Entire House:

Remove broken, unused, and unnecessary items from every room. Discard torn clothes, expired medicines, and empty bottles to make your space feel lighter and refreshed. According to tradition, a clutter-free home allows positive energy to flow freely and makes it more inviting for Goddess Lakshmi.

Clean Floors and Hidden Corners Thoroughly:

Wake up early on the day of Akshaya Tritiya or at least a day before and sweep and mop the floors properly. Pay special attention to corners and spaces behind furniture, as dust and cobwebs are believed to block positive energy.

Also, avoid sweeping after sunset, as it is traditionally believed to lead to financial loss, especially on sacred occasions.

Clean Doors, Windows, and Glass Surfaces:

A day before the festival, wipe all doors, windows, and mirrors thoroughly. Clean and shiny glass surfaces are considered auspicious. Make sure door frames and entrances are spotless, as they symbolise welcoming guests and divine blessings into the home.

Organise the Puja Area:

Choose a peaceful space for Lakshmi Puja, preferably away from bedrooms and toilets. Clean idols, pictures, and all puja items with a soft cloth and arrange them neatly. Maintaining a clean puja space is recommended not only during festivals but as a daily practice.

Use Natural Fragrances:

Add a few drops of lemon, vinegar, or neem water while mopping to enhance freshness and natural cleansing. Light incense sticks or use mild essential oils in the living room and puja area.

It is believed that pleasant fragrances help please Goddess Lakshmi and create a calm and positive atmosphere for the family.

A Clean Home Invites Blessings

A neat and well-organised home sets the perfect foundation to welcome Goddess Lakshmi into your life on Akshaya Tritiya 2026. Start preparing a few days in advance so that your home feels peaceful, radiant, and ready to receive divine blessings.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]