Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom June 11 marks rare Parma Ekadashi, observed every three years.

This year's Parma Ekadashi coincides with four auspicious yogas.

Observing rituals, fasting, charity brings immense spiritual merit, liberation.

June 11 marks the Ekadashi of the Krishna Paksha in Adhik Jyeshtha Maas, which is referred to in Hindu scriptures as Parma Ekadashi, Purushottami Ekadashi, or Kamala Ekadashi. Since it falls during Adhik Maas (Purushottam Maas), this highly auspicious fast is observed only once every three years and is believed to bestow immense spiritual benefits. After this year, this rare Ekadashi will next be observed on April 9, 2029.

Renowned astrologer and horoscope analyst Dr. Aneesh Vyas stated that this year’s Parma Ekadashi, occurring during Jyeshtha Purushottam Maas, is especially significant for several reasons. Along with falling on a Thursday, it also coincides with the sacred Adhik Maas, creating a unique and highly auspicious combination. It will also be the last Ekadashi of Adhik Maas, adding to its religious importance.

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Parma Ekadashi 2026: Date And Auspicious Timings

According to astrologer Dr. Aneesh Vyas, the Ekadashi Tithi timings are as follows:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: Around 12:57 AM on June 11

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 10:36 PM on June 11

As per the traditional Hindu practice of observing a fast on the Ekadashi Tithi prevailing at sunrise, devotees will observe the Parma Ekadashi fast on Thursday, June 11. The fast will be broken (Parana) on June 12, before the end of Dwadashi Tithi.

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Parma Ekadashi 2026: Rare Convergence of Four Auspicious Yogas

Dr. Aneesh Vyas explained that, according to astrological calculations, Parma Ekadashi this year is marked by a rare and highly auspicious combination of four major yogas. Worshipping Lord Vishnu, observing the fast, performing charity, and chanting sacred mantras during these yogas is believed to bring a thousand times more spiritual merit than on ordinary days.

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: Considered highly favorable for achieving success and fulfillment in all endeavors.

Ravi Yoga: Believed to remove obstacles and bring positive outcomes in life.

Siddhi Yoga: Regarded as an excellent time for starting new ventures and pursuing spiritual growth.

Shiva Yoga: Associated with gaining respect, prosperity, and both spiritual and inner well-being.

Authentic Method Of Observing The Parma Ekadashi Fast

For the worship of Lord Vishnu in His Purushottama form, Dr. Aneesh Vyas recommends the following ritual procedure:

Sankalp (Vow): Wake up early in the morning, take a bath, wear clean clothes, and make a formal vow to observe the fast while offering water before Lord Vishnu.

Form Of Worship: On this day, devotees worship Lord Vishnu in His four-armed Purushottama form, holding the conch (Shankha), discus (Chakra), mace (Gada), and lotus (Padma).

Offerings For Worship: Light a lamp and incense, and offer fragrant flowers, Tulsi leaves, and special food offerings (Naivedya) to the deity.

Discipline And Observance: Maintain purity of thought and conduct throughout the day. Depending on one's health and capacity, devotees may observe either a fruit-only fast (Phalahar) or a Nirjala fast (without water).

Evening Worship And Night Vigil

Evening Prayers and Jagran: In the evening, devotees should recite the Vishnu Sahasranama, read the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, listen to or recite the Parma Ekadashi Vrat Katha, and chant Lord Vishnu’s sacred mantras. Spending the night in bhajans, kirtans, and devotional vigil (Jagran) is considered especially meritorious on this Ekadashi.

Parana And Charity: On the following day, during Dwadashi Tithi, devotees should break their fast at the prescribed auspicious time and offer donations or charitable gifts to the needy or to Brahmins according to their capacity.

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The Power Of The Fast

As a result of their sincere devotion and spiritual austerity, their fortunes changed dramatically. According to the legend, a prince was so impressed by their virtue that he gifted them a beautiful residence and an entire village for their livelihood. The couple enjoyed prosperity throughout their lives and, in the end, attained Vaikuntha, the divine abode of Lord Vishnu.

While explaining the greatness of this vrat, Kaundinya Rishi cited other examples as well. It is believed that Kubera, the god of wealth, attained the exalted position of treasurer of the gods through the merit of this fast. Similarly, the legendary King Harishchandra is said to have regained his lost kingdom, status, and happiness by observing Parma Ekadashi during a period of severe hardship.

Religious Significance Of Parma Ekadashi

According to astrologer Dr. Aneesh Vyas, the word “Parma” itself means “the highest” or “the most supreme.” Since this Ekadashi occurs only once every three years, its spiritual merit is considered far greater than that of regular Ekadashis.

Religious beliefs hold that anyone who observes the Parma Ekadashi fast with complete devotion and proper rituals earns spiritual merit equivalent to that of performing one hundred Ashwamedha Yajnas. The vrat is believed to eliminate sins, suffering, hardships, and poverty, while bringing happiness, prosperity, abundance, and ultimately moksha (liberation).

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]