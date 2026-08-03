His higher education in the US was funded through a scholarship from Boston University and an education loan, which he still has to repay.
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'Will Emperor Show His Degree?': Abhijeet Dipke's Fresh Swipe At BJP Over RTI Row
Abhijeet Dipke challenged BJP leaders to reveal their degrees after an RTI sought details of his education. He said his US studies were funded by a Boston University scholarship and an education loan.
- CJP founder Dipke challenged BJP leaders regarding their academic degrees.
- Dipke clarified his US education funded by scholarship and loan.
- Dipke cited public support, including police, for NEET protests.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How was Abhijeet Dipke's education funded?
Why did Abhijeet Dipke challenge BJP leaders?
He challenged them to make their academic credentials public after a BJP worker filed an RTI seeking details of his own education funding. Dipke stated he is ready to reveal his documents.
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