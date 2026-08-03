Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday hit back at the BJP after a party worker reportedly sought details of his educational qualifications through the Right to Information (RTI) Act, challenging BJP leaders to make their own academic credentials public.

In a post on X, Dipke wrote, "I am ready to reveal my scholarship letter and education loan letter. Will the emperor show his degree?" — an apparent swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a video message, Dipke claimed that a BJP worker had filed an RTI seeking details of how he financed his education and questioned why his academic background had become a political issue.

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Responding to the RTI application, Dipke said he had no hesitation in disclosing how he completed his studies but challenged BJP leaders to do the same.

"I just saw that a BJP worker has filed an RTI on me and wants to know how I completed my education. I want to ask him, will your leaders show their degree?" he said.

I am ready to reveal my scholarship letter & education loan letter.



Will the emperor show his degree? pic.twitter.com/cVUqbz3O9n — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 3, 2026

Dipke reiterated that he was prepared to make his scholarship and education loan documents public and again challenged BJP leaders to reveal what he described as their "real degree."

He also questioned the criticism surrounding his overseas education.

"If an ordinary boy has studied at Boston University, then why are they getting hurt? Why are you so against education?" he asked.

Education Funded By Scholarship

Dipke's remarks come amid an ongoing political controversy over his educational qualifications and the funding of his studies in the United States after a BJP worker reportedly filed an RTI application seeking details of his academic and financial background. The BJP had not responded to his latest remarks at the time of publication.

Earlier, Dipke had clarified that his higher education in the US was funded through a scholarship from Boston University and an education loan.

Speaking in an interview with senior journalist Barkha Dutt, he displayed a copy of his scholarship letter and said, "My education was funded by a scholarship from Boston University. I also took an education loan, which I still have to repay."

Also Read: Boston University Education Was Funded By Scholarship: Dipke's Reply To RTI Activist

The clarification came a day after Surat-based RTI activist Amit Tiwari filed complaints with multiple authorities, including the Maharashtra government, seeking an inquiry into the finances of Dipke's father, Bhagwanrao Dipke, a retired junior engineer with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Tiwari questioned how a government employee, allegedly earning a monthly salary of around Rs 60,000 to Rs 65,000, could afford to send his children to study in the United States.

'CJP Will Rely On Crowdfunding'

Addressing questions over the Cockroach Janta Party's finances, Dipke said the organisation would rely on public donations and maintain complete transparency.

"The CJP will raise funds through crowdfunding. We will seek donations from people and remain completely transparent about how the money is used," he said.

Referring to the anti-NEET paper leak protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, Dipke claimed the movement was sustained largely through public support.

"People who visited the protest site saw that supporters were bringing us food. Many even carried their own water bottles," he said.

Dipke also alleged that some Delhi Police personnel privately expressed support for the agitation.

"Some police personnel approached us and said they wanted to provide water bottles but requested that their identities not be disclosed. They told us their own children were preparing for NEET and they sympathised with our cause," he claimed.

The CJP's finances have drawn increased attention after Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal announced a Rs 1 crore legal aid fund for protesters facing cases linked to the anti-NEET agitation.