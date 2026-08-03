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English NewsNewsIndiaChronology Of Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan Singh

Chronology Of Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan Singh

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar, former WFI assistant secretary, were acquitted in a sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 02:32 PM (IST)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday acquitted former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar, former WFI assistant secretary, in a sexual harassment case filed by six women wrestlers.

Following is the chronology of case: * Apr 23, 2023: Women wrestlers start protest demanding Singh's arrest at Jantar Mantar.

* Apr 25, 2023: The Supreme Court takes note of seven wrestlers' plea, issues notice to Delhi Police.

* Apr 28, 2023: Delhi Police registers two FIRs against Singh at the Connaught Place police station.

* May 4, 2023: The Supreme Court closes case, noting that FIRs are registered. It asks police to provide security to complainant wrestlers.

* June 15, 2023: Delhi Police files chargesheet against Singh and Tomar under various Indian Penal Code sections, including sexual harassment. Police, however, filed a cancellation report in an FIR lodged by a minor wrestler against Singh.

* July 4, 2023: A sessions court seeks response from the minor wrestler and her father on the cancellation report.

* July 7, 2023: Delhi High Court allows minor wrestler to withdraw her plea seeking court-monitored probe as police filed the cancellation report after investigation.

* July 7, 2023: Delhi court takes cognisance of chargesheet and directs Singh and Tomar to appear before it on July 18.

* July 18, 2023: Singh and Tomar appear, get interim bail for two days.

* July 20, 2023: The two accused get regular bail.

* May 21 2024: Court frames charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women against Singh; charge of criminal intimidation against Tomar in the case. It, however, discharged Singh in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers, citing lack of sufficient evidence to back her claim.

* June 1, 2024: Trial begins.

* May 26, 2025: Court accepts Delhi Police's closure report and closes the case in a sexual harassment case filed by a wrestler accusing Singh of sexual harassment when she was a minor.

* July 2: Court reserves its order.

* August 3: Court acquits Singh and Tomar. 

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 02:32 PM (IST)
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