Working On Sawan Somwar? 4 Smart Hacks To Observe The Fast Stress-Free

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Working professionals observe Sawan fast through devotion and restraint.

During work, remember Shiva, maintain honesty, and avoid negativity.

Perform morning worship, evening Aarti; sattvic food is an option.

Lord Shiva values sincere devotion and pure intentions most.

The first Monday of Sawan falls on August 3, 2026. In today's hectic life, it's not easy for office-goers to maintain a balance between fasting, prayer, and work throughout the day. So, let's explore how working professionals should observe the Sawan Monday fast, the rules according to the scriptures, and whether fasting can be combined with office work.

How Should Office Goers Keep The Sawan Somwar Fast?

According to the Shiva Purana and the Vrat tradition, the significance of fasting is not just about staying in a temple, but also about devotion and restraint. The primary purpose of fasting is not simply to remain hungry, but to maintain purity of mind, speech, and action.

Even if you are in the office the whole day, remember Lord Shiva in your mind or take out 5-10 minutes and chant Om Namah Shivay in your mind.

Avoid anger, lies, gossip, and negative behavior. Maintain honesty and a calm demeanor. This is considered an important part of the fast.

If you cannot fast, then eat satvik food and do not consume garlic, onion etc.

Return home in the evening and perform Shiva Aarti and break the fast.

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How To Worship

Religious scriptures prescribe worshipping Lord Shiva after bathing during Brahma Muhurta, or after sunrise. If you go to the office, after bathing early in the morning, offer water or Ganga water, Bel leaves, Datura, or white flowers to the Shivalinga. After this, recite Om Namah Shivaya or Shiva Chalisa at least 11 times.

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In the Shiva Purana, Lord Shiva is described as hungry for devotion. Bholenath appreciates true faith and devotion more than outward appearances. Therefore, if a person observes the Sawan Monday fast with devotion, restraint, and faith while fulfilling their responsibilities, they too receive the full benefits of the fast.