Sawan 2026 Tithi: 7 Special Days For Jalabhishek In Sawan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom August 10 marks Som Pradosh Vrat, second Sawan Monday.

Sawan Shivratri (11th) and Hariyali Teej (15th) follow closely.

Nag Panchami (17th), Bhaum Pradosh (25th) offer devotion opportunities.

Sawan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan conclude month August 28.

The holy month of Sawan in 2026 is set to hold immense spiritual significance for devotees of Lord Shiva. Known as one of the most sacred periods in the Hindu calendar, Sawan is considered highly auspicious for fasting, prayers, and performing Jalabhishek on the Shivling. This year, several important vrat and festival dates are falling within Shravan, making seven specific days especially beneficial for devotees seeking blessings related to marriage, prosperity, peace, and protection from obstacles.

August 10: Som Pradosh Vrat And Second Sawan Monday

One of the most important dates in Sawan 2026 will be August 10, when Som Pradosh Vrat coincides with the second Monday (Sawan Somwar) of the holy month. This rare combination is considered especially auspicious for Jalabhishek and Shiva worship. Devotees believe offering water, milk, and belpatra to Lord Shiva on this day can help fulfill wishes and bring divine blessings.

August 11: Sawan Shivratri

Sawan Shivratri will be observed on August 11, 2026. According to religious beliefs, performing Jalabhishek on this sacred day is considered highly powerful for removing obstacles in marriage and bringing happiness and peace to married life. Devotees often observe fasting and visit Shiva temples to seek blessings.

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August 15: Hariyali Teej

Hariyali Teej, celebrated on August 15, is another important day during Sawan. Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the festival symbolizes the difficult penance undertaken by Goddess Parvati to attain Lord Shiva as her husband. It is believed that unmarried devotees who offer water to Lord Shiva on this day may be blessed with a suitable life partner.

August 17: Nag Panchami

Nag Panchami falls on August 17 during Sawan. On this day, devotees offer special prayers to the serpent god associated with Lord Shiva. Worshipping the serpent coiled around Lord Shiva’s idol is believed to remove fear and offer protection from snake bites and negative energies.

August 25: Bhaum Pradosh Vrat

Another spiritually significant occasion, Bhaum Pradosh Vrat, will be observed on August 25. Devotees worship Lord Shiva on this day to seek relief from difficulties and attain peace and prosperity.

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August 28: Sawan Purnima And Raksha Bandhan

The final special day of Sawan 2026 falls on August 28, when Sawan Purnima coincides with Raksha Bandhan. As the last day of Shravan, devotees performing Jalabhishek and Shiva worship are believed to receive not only Lord Shiva’s blessings but also the grace of Goddess Lakshmi.

Four Sawan Mondays In 2026

This year, Sawan will have four Mondays: August 3, August 10, August 17, and August 24. Fasting on Sawan Somwars and offering Jalabhishek to Lord Shiva during these dates is considered highly beneficial for spiritual growth and wish fulfillment.