India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsVinesh Phogat Breaks Silence After Brij Bhushan Verdict, Says System Protected Him

Vinesh Phogat Breaks Silence After Brij Bhushan Verdict, Says System Protected Him

Vinesh Phogat said the women wrestlers will appeal against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's acquittal, alleging the system had protected the former WFI chief.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vinesh Phogat announced appeal against Brij Bhushan's court acquittal.
  • She alleged former WFI chief received institutional protection throughout proceedings.
  • Phogat stated women wrestlers are deeply saddened by court's ruling.

Vinesh Phogat Statement: Olympian Vinesh Phogat has reacted to the court's decision to acquit former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, announcing that the women wrestlers involved in the case will challenge the verdict through the legal process. In a statement released on social media, Phogat expressed disappointment with the outcome and alleged that Brij Bhushan had received institutional protection throughout the proceedings. She also stated that the wrestlers had already instructed their legal team to file an appeal against the acquittal.

Vinesh Phogat Alleges System Protection

Sharing her response after the verdict, Phogat reflected on the difficulties faced by the women wrestlers in pursuing the case against the former BJP MP.

"We had to muster a great deal of courage to take to the streets and get an FIR registered against a powerful leader of the ruling party. Using the influence of the government and his own political clout, Brij Bhushan intimidated several girls into withdrawing their names from the case. Yet, several women wrestlers stood firm and continued fighting against Brij Bhushan in court,"

Read More: India Gets New Coach Ahead Of Crucial Sri Lanka Test Series

Phogat also voiced her disappointment with the court's ruling, saying the decision had left the wrestlers deeply saddened.

"We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the sexual harassment allegations brought by the women wrestlers."

She further alleged that the authorities had protected the former WFI chief throughout the legal proceedings.

"From the very beginning, the entire state machinery, the government, and the system have been working to protect Brij Bhushan."

Wrestlers To Move Against Acquittal

Alongside criticising the verdict, Phogat stated that the legal battle was not over. According to her statement, the women wrestlers have decided to challenge the acquittal before a higher court.

She revealed that they have already instructed their lawyers to initiate the appeal process, signalling their intention to continue pursuing the case through legal channels.

Phogat's statement came shortly after the verdict was delivered, marking the first response from one of the leading faces of the wrestlers' protest movement.

By confirming the decision to appeal, she indicated that the athletes intend to keep contesting the outcome while maintaining their stance on the allegations made against the former Wrestling Federation of India chief.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Vinesh Phogat's reaction to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's acquittal?

Vinesh Phogat expressed disappointment with the court's decision. She also alleged that Brij Bhushan had received institutional protection throughout the proceedings.

What action will the women wrestlers take after the court's verdict?

The women wrestlers have decided to challenge the acquittal before a higher court. They have already instructed their legal team to file an appeal against the ruling.

What did Vinesh Phogat allege about Brij Bhushan's protection?

Phogat alleged that from the beginning, the entire state machinery, government, and system worked to protect Brij Bhushan. She claimed he received institutional protection.

Why were the wrestlers saddened by the court's ruling?

The wrestlers were deeply saddened because the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the sexual harassment allegations. Phogat noted the courage it took to pursue the case.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read More
Published at : 03 Aug 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vinesh Phogat Olympics WFI Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Sports
Vinesh Phogat Breaks Silence After Brij Bhushan Verdict, Says System Protected Him
Vinesh Phogat Breaks Silence After Brij Bhushan Verdict, Says System Protected Him
Sports
India Gets New Coach Ahead Of Crucial Sri Lanka Test Series
India Gets New Coach Ahead Of Crucial Sri Lanka Test Series
Sports
School Sports Events To End Before Severe Air Pollution; Delhi HC Closes Plea After Edu Department's Assurance
School Sports Events To End Before Severe Air Pollution; Delhi HC Closes Plea After Edu Department's Assurance
Sports
Rohit Yadav Regrets 'Overconfidence' In Chasing Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage At CWG
Rohit Yadav Regrets 'Overconfidence' In Chasing Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage At CWG
Advertisement

Videos

BIG COUNTING: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead in Bankipur Bypoll After Seventh Round
BIG ELECTION UPDATE: Prashant Kishor Supporters Celebrate as Bankipur Lead Crosses 5000 Votes
ELECTION UPDATE: Congress Leads Datia Bypoll, Prashant Kishor Extends Bankipur Advantage
COURT UPDATE: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Acquitted in Sexual Harassment Case by Delhi Court
Election Update: Congress Takes Lead in Datia, BJP Faces Setback in Bypoll Battle
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget