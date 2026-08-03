Vinesh Phogat Breaks Silence After Brij Bhushan Verdict, Says System Protected Him

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vinesh Phogat announced appeal against Brij Bhushan's court acquittal.

She alleged former WFI chief received institutional protection throughout proceedings.

Phogat stated women wrestlers are deeply saddened by court's ruling.

Vinesh Phogat Statement: Olympian Vinesh Phogat has reacted to the court's decision to acquit former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, announcing that the women wrestlers involved in the case will challenge the verdict through the legal process. In a statement released on social media, Phogat expressed disappointment with the outcome and alleged that Brij Bhushan had received institutional protection throughout the proceedings. She also stated that the wrestlers had already instructed their legal team to file an appeal against the acquittal.

Vinesh Phogat Alleges System Protection

Sharing her response after the verdict, Phogat reflected on the difficulties faced by the women wrestlers in pursuing the case against the former BJP MP.

"We had to muster a great deal of courage to take to the streets and get an FIR registered against a powerful leader of the ruling party. Using the influence of the government and his own political clout, Brij Bhushan intimidated several girls into withdrawing their names from the case. Yet, several women wrestlers stood firm and continued fighting against Brij Bhushan in court,"

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Phogat also voiced her disappointment with the court's ruling, saying the decision had left the wrestlers deeply saddened.

"We are deeply saddened that the court did not find Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh guilty of the sexual harassment allegations brought by the women wrestlers."

She further alleged that the authorities had protected the former WFI chief throughout the legal proceedings.

"From the very beginning, the entire state machinery, the government, and the system have been working to protect Brij Bhushan."

Wrestlers To Move Against Acquittal

Alongside criticising the verdict, Phogat stated that the legal battle was not over. According to her statement, the women wrestlers have decided to challenge the acquittal before a higher court.

She revealed that they have already instructed their lawyers to initiate the appeal process, signalling their intention to continue pursuing the case through legal channels.

Phogat's statement came shortly after the verdict was delivered, marking the first response from one of the leading faces of the wrestlers' protest movement.

By confirming the decision to appeal, she indicated that the athletes intend to keep contesting the outcome while maintaining their stance on the allegations made against the former Wrestling Federation of India chief.