The United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 5.0, while the German Research Centre for Geosciences measured it at 5.4.
5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Egypt's Suez Coast, No Immediate Damage Reported
The quake occurred at 3 a.m. local time about 22 miles north of the Egyptian city of Suez, the US Geological Survey said.
- No immediate reports of casualties or property damage.
Edited by: Roshni Majumdar
A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off Egypt early on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake happened at 3 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) and hit an area about 22 miles (36 kilometers) northeast of the seaport city of Suez.
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The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) measured the earthquake at magnitude 5.4 and recorded the depth of the quake at 6 miles (10 kilometers).
The Egyptian Red Crescent said it had activated its emergency response plan in the governorates where the earthquake was felt.
No Immediate Reports Of Damage Or Injuries
There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.
Humanitarian organizations urged residents to avoid buildings showing signs of structural damage.
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Damaging earthquakes are uncommon in the northeast African country. The country's deadliest earthquake in modern history struck in October 1992, when a 5.8-magnitude quake shook the capital, Cairo, killing more than 500 people and displacing thousands.
(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)