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English NewsNewsWorld5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Egypt's Suez Coast, No Immediate Damage Reported

5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Egypt's Suez Coast, No Immediate Damage Reported

The quake occurred at 3 a.m. local time about 22 miles north ⁠of the Egyptian city of Suez, the US Geological Survey said.

Written By : Deutsche Welle |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
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  • No immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

Edited by: Roshni Majumdar

A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck off Egypt early on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened at 3 a.m. local time (0000 ​GMT) and hit an area about 22 miles (36 kilometers) northeast of the seaport city of Suez.

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The ​German Research Centre ‌for Geosciences (GFZ) measured the earthquake at magnitude 5.4 and ​recorded the depth of the quake at 6 miles (10 kilometers).

The Egyptian Red Crescent said it had activated ‌its emergency response plan in ‌the governorates where the earthquake was felt.

No Immediate Reports Of Damage Or Injuries

There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

Humanitarian organizations urged residents to avoid buildings showing signs of structural damage.

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Damaging earthquakes are uncommon in the northeast African country. The country's deadliest earthquake in modern history struck in October 1992, when a 5.8-magnitude quake shook the capital, Cairo, killing more than 500 people and displacing thousands.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the magnitude of the earthquake?

The United States Geological Survey reported a magnitude 5.0, while the German Research Centre for Geosciences measured it at 5.4.

About the author Deutsche Welle

Deutsche Welle is Germany's international broadcaster. As an independent media outlet, Deutsche Welle provides unbiased news and information in 32 languages around the world.

 
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Egypt World News Earthquake
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