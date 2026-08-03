Will Sutak Affect Raksha Bandhan 2026? Know The Impact Of The Lunar Eclipse In India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom August 12 total solar eclipse not visible in India.

August 28 lunar eclipse also not visible in India.

India exempts from Sutak period; normal religious rituals continue.

Rare dual eclipses spark global astrological instability predictions.

The month of August 2026 will be extremely special from both religious and astronomical perspectives. In the holy month of Sawan, the second total solar eclipse of the year will occur on Hariyali Amavasya (August 12, 2026), followed by a total lunar eclipse just 15 days later on Shravan Purnima, or Raksha Bandhan (August 28, 2026). The occurrence of a solar and lunar eclipse in the same period is considered a rare astronomical event. However, there is some relief for Indians as both eclipses will not be visible in India, so the Sutak period will not be observed here, and all religious activities can be performed as normal.

When Will The Solar Eclipse Occur On Hariyali Amavasya 2026?

According to astrologer and horoscope analyst Dr. Anish Vyas, the second solar eclipse of 2026 will occur on Wednesday, August 12th , the Hariyali Amavasya (the new moon). This will be a total solar eclipse (Khagras), visible in parts of the Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and Portugal. These regions will experience a brief period of daytime darkness. However, it will be partially visible in parts of North America, Europe, and West Africa. However, this eclipse will not be visible in India, which is why it will not be considered to have any religious implications here.

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A Total Lunar Eclipse Will Occur On Raksha Bandhan 2026:

The second lunar eclipse of the year will occur on Friday, August 28, 2026 , on the occasion of Shravan Purnima, also known as Raksha Bandhan. This will be a total lunar eclipse, but its visibility will be limited to North and South America, Europe, and parts of Africa. This eclipse will not be visible in India, so the Sutak period will not be valid here.

Why Will There Be No Sutak Period In India?

According to religious scriptures, the Sutak period for an eclipse is only effective if the eclipse is visible in the area in question. Since both eclipses in August 2026 will not be visible in India, there is no need to close temples, stop worship, or postpone any religious events.

On Hariyali Amavasya, one can take bath, donate and offer prayers to ancestors.

Worship of Lord Shiva and Rudrabhishek will take place as usual.

Charitable works like tree plantation can be done.

There will be no hindrance in tying Rakhi on Rakshabandhan, Shravan Upakarma, Yagyopavit Sanskar and Purnima Puja.

Why Are Two Eclipses In The Same Phase Considered Special?

Astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas explains that the occurrence of a solar and lunar eclipse in the same fortnight is considered a special astronomical coincidence. This phenomenon is not very common. However, due to the invisibility of these eclipses in India, it will not have any direct impact on religious life.

What Is Said In Brihatsamhita?

Citing the Rahucharadhyaya of the Brihatsamhita, written by Varahamihira, Dr. Anish Vyas explains that when solar and lunar eclipses occur in the same month, instability in natural and social conditions can be observed globally. It mentions changes in weather , tensions between countries, administrative challenges, and the possibility of natural disasters. This is a traditional astrological interpretation, based on religious and cultural beliefs. It is not considered scientifically proven as a definitive event prediction.

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Possible Astrological Effects Of Grahan Yoga

According to astrological beliefs, a number of global changes may be observed for a few months following the eclipse. These include international tensions, increased political activity, the possibility of natural disasters, and social discord. Progress in business, intellectual pursuits, and new research are also indicated. These predictions should be seen as a traditional astrological approach only.

What To Do During The Eclipse Period?

Although the Sutak period for both eclipses will not be valid in India, those with religious beliefs can still perform regular prayers and rituals. According to Dr. Anish Vyas, worshipping Lord Shiva, Goddess Durga, and Hanumanji is considered auspicious. Reciting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, Durga Saptashati, and Hanuman Chalisa brings positive energy.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

