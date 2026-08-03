'People Want Good, Capable And Upright CM': Prashant Kishor's sharp Dig At Samrat Chaudhary

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prashant Kishor leads Bankipur bypoll, attacks Chief Minister Chaudhary.

Kishor urged BJP to appoint a capable, upright state leader.

With Jan Suraaj maintaining its lead in the high-stakes Bankipur Assembly bypoll, party chief Prashant Kishor launched a blistering attack on Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, saying the BJP should appoint a "capable and upright" leader as the state's Chief Minister if it wants Bihar to progress.

Addressing reporters after trends showed him leading in Bankipur, Kishor said the verdict was not just about electing an MLA but a clear message from the people to the BJP's central leadership. "The people of Bankipur have sent a clear message to the BJP leadership: 'Please appoint a good person as the Chief Minister of Bihar.' If the BJP wants to replace Samrat Chaudhary with another leader from the Kushwaha community, that is entirely their decision. We have no objection. But whoever is chosen should be a capable and upright person from the Kushwaha community," he said.

#WATCH | Patna | As he continues his lead in the Bankipur bypoll, Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor says, "Our first priority after this victory is to honour the blessings and trust that the people of Bankipur have placed in us. We will do everything we can to improve Bankipur.… pic.twitter.com/eNTKiSeIUI — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026

Stepping up his attack, Kishor questioned Samrat Chaudhary's suitability for the top post, alleging that Bihar could not move forward under a leader with a "criminal background." "Samrat Chaudhary's character and reputation are already in the public domain. If you make a person with a criminal background the Chief Minister of Bihar, Bihar cannot progress," he said.

#WATCH | Patna | As he continues his lead in the Bankipur bypoll, Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor says, "Samrat Chaudhary's character and reputation are already in the public domain. If you make a person with a criminal background the Chief Minister of Bihar, Bihar cannot… pic.twitter.com/2PM5ZtK3sV — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026

Kishor clarified that his criticism was not aimed at the BJP as a party and acknowledged that the NDA had the mandate to choose Bihar's next Chief Minister.

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PK Calls Bypoll verdict 'Victory Of People'

Calling the bypoll verdict "the victory of the people of Bankipur", Kishor said voters wanted better governance, quality education, employment opportunities and an end to migration.

While promising development rather than making sweeping claims, Kishor said residents of Bankipur would begin seeing improvements within the next two to three months.

"Our first priority after this victory is to honour the trust the people of Bankipur have placed in us. I don't want to make grand promises. My becoming an MLA will not transform Bankipur into Bengaluru overnight. But you will certainly see some improvements here in the next two to three months."

Kishor said Jan Suraaj's focus was not on power or contracts but on transforming Bihar through better leadership, jobs and education.

Also Read: Prashant Kishor Surges Ahead In Bankipur, Crosses 40,000 Votes

Bankipur Bypoll Verdict

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has received over 59,000 votes so far and is leading by over 19,000 votes till 5 pm from his closest rival, BJP's Neeraj Kumar, in Bihar's Bankipur.

The Bankipur assembly by-election was held after former MLA Nitin Nabin resigned from the seat. The contest turned into a three-cornered fight involving the BJP, Jan Suraaj Party and the RJD. Voting took place on July 30, 2026.