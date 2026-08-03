Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor is leading the Bankipur Assembly bypoll. He has received over 59,000 votes, leading by more than 19,000 votes against BJP's Neeraj Kumar.
'People Want Good, Capable And Upright CM': Prashant Kishor's sharp Dig At Samrat Chaudhary
Prashant Kishor, leading in the Bankipur bypoll, urged the BJP to replace Samrat Chaudhary with a "capable" CM, alleging Bihar cannot progress under a leader with a "criminal background."
- Prashant Kishor leads Bankipur bypoll, attacks Chief Minister Chaudhary.
- Kishor urged BJP to appoint a capable, upright state leader.
With Jan Suraaj maintaining its lead in the high-stakes Bankipur Assembly bypoll, party chief Prashant Kishor launched a blistering attack on Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, saying the BJP should appoint a "capable and upright" leader as the state's Chief Minister if it wants Bihar to progress.
Addressing reporters after trends showed him leading in Bankipur, Kishor said the verdict was not just about electing an MLA but a clear message from the people to the BJP's central leadership. "The people of Bankipur have sent a clear message to the BJP leadership: 'Please appoint a good person as the Chief Minister of Bihar.' If the BJP wants to replace Samrat Chaudhary with another leader from the Kushwaha community, that is entirely their decision. We have no objection. But whoever is chosen should be a capable and upright person from the Kushwaha community," he said.
#WATCH | Patna | As he continues his lead in the Bankipur bypoll, Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor says, "Our first priority after this victory is to honour the blessings and trust that the people of Bankipur have placed in us. We will do everything we can to improve Bankipur.… pic.twitter.com/eNTKiSeIUI— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026
Stepping up his attack, Kishor questioned Samrat Chaudhary's suitability for the top post, alleging that Bihar could not move forward under a leader with a "criminal background." "Samrat Chaudhary's character and reputation are already in the public domain. If you make a person with a criminal background the Chief Minister of Bihar, Bihar cannot progress," he said.
#WATCH | Patna | As he continues his lead in the Bankipur bypoll, Jan Suraaj Chief Prashant Kishor says, "Samrat Chaudhary's character and reputation are already in the public domain. If you make a person with a criminal background the Chief Minister of Bihar, Bihar cannot… pic.twitter.com/2PM5ZtK3sV— ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2026
Kishor clarified that his criticism was not aimed at the BJP as a party and acknowledged that the NDA had the mandate to choose Bihar's next Chief Minister.
Also read: 'Will Emperor Show His Degree?': Abhijeet Dipke's Fresh Swipe At BJP Over RTI Row
PK Calls Bypoll verdict 'Victory Of People'
Calling the bypoll verdict "the victory of the people of Bankipur", Kishor said voters wanted better governance, quality education, employment opportunities and an end to migration.
While promising development rather than making sweeping claims, Kishor said residents of Bankipur would begin seeing improvements within the next two to three months.
"Our first priority after this victory is to honour the trust the people of Bankipur have placed in us. I don't want to make grand promises. My becoming an MLA will not transform Bankipur into Bengaluru overnight. But you will certainly see some improvements here in the next two to three months."
Kishor said Jan Suraaj's focus was not on power or contracts but on transforming Bihar through better leadership, jobs and education.
Also Read: Prashant Kishor Surges Ahead In Bankipur, Crosses 40,000 Votes
Bankipur Bypoll Verdict
Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has received over 59,000 votes so far and is leading by over 19,000 votes till 5 pm from his closest rival, BJP's Neeraj Kumar, in Bihar's Bankipur.
The Bankipur assembly by-election was held after former MLA Nitin Nabin resigned from the seat. The contest turned into a three-cornered fight involving the BJP, Jan Suraaj Party and the RJD. Voting took place on July 30, 2026.
Before You Go
BIG COUNTING: Prashant Kishor Extends Lead in Bankipur Bypoll After Seventh Round
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current status of the Bankipur Assembly bypoll?
What improvements did Prashant Kishor promise for Bankipur after the bypoll victory?
Kishor promised residents would see improvements within the next two to three months. His party's focus is on transforming Bihar through better leadership, jobs, and education.
Why was the Bankipur assembly by-election held?
The Bankipur assembly by-election was held after the former MLA, Nitin Nabin, resigned from his seat. Voting for the by-election took place on July 30, 2026.