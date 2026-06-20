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HomeReligionNirjala Ekadashi 2026: These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Benefit From Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026: These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Benefit From Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog

Nirjala Ekadashi 2026 is considered highly auspicious as the formation of Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog may bring prosperity and success. Astrologically, this rare planetary alignment is expected to benefit Gemini, Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces with wealth, career growth, and positive life changes.

Written By : ABP Live Lifestyle |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gemini, Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces may benefit significantly.

Nirjala Ekadashi is considered one of the most sacred and powerful fasts in Hindu tradition. Observed in the Jyeshtha month, it is unique because devotees traditionally observe a strict fast without consuming water. It is believed that observing this vrat with devotion grants the combined spiritual merit of all 24 Ekadashis of the year.

Formation of Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog

This year, Nirjala Ekadashi is believed to be even more significant due to the formation of the Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog. According to astrology, this auspicious yoga occurs when Mercury (Budh) and Venus (Shukra) come together in the same zodiac sign.

Mercury represents intelligence, communication, and business skills, while Venus symbolizes wealth, luxury, beauty, and comfort. Their conjunction is considered highly beneficial for material growth, prosperity, and positive life changes.

READ MORE: Yoga Day 2026: Can Surya Namaskar Boost Energy, Confidence And Positivity? 12 Powerful Postures

Planetary Alignment in Cancer Sign

On Nirjala Ekadashi 2026, the conjunction of Mercury and Venus is forming in the Cancer zodiac sign. This alignment is believed to enhance emotional stability along with financial progress, creating strong possibilities for growth in career and income for many individuals.

Zodiac Signs Likely to Benefit

Gemini (Mithun)

Gemini natives may experience positive changes in career and job opportunities. Promotions, salary hikes, and success in new ventures are likely. Financial gains through investments or unexpected sources may also occur.

READ MORE: Astro Analysis | Rahu's Inauspicious Effects: Know The Signs, Powerful Mantras, Fasting Rules And Remedies

Cancer (Kark)

For Cancer natives, this Rajyog is especially powerful as it forms in their own sign. Stuck work may finally be completed, and new career opportunities may arise. Income sources are likely to expand, strengthening financial stability.

Scorpio (Vrishchik)

Scorpio natives may see success in long-pending tasks. Financial improvements, better savings, and increased confidence are indicated. Encounters with influential people may open future opportunities.

READ MORE: Shani Pradosh Vrat 2026: Date, Puja Timings To Seek Relief From Sade Sati

Pisces (Meen)

Pisces natives may benefit from improved financial conditions and progress in personal and professional life. Support from family and positive news may bring happiness and motivation.

Conclusion

Astrologically, the Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog formed on Nirjala Ekadashi 2026 is considered highly auspicious. While Gemini, Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces may see significant benefits, it is advised to view such predictions as spiritual and astrological beliefs rather than guaranteed outcomes.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which zodiac signs are expected to benefit from this Rajyog?

Gemini, Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces are the zodiac signs primarily expected to benefit from the Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog. They may experience positive changes in career, finance, and personal life.

About the author ABP Live Lifestyle

ABP Live Lifestyle curates stories around health, wellness, fashion, beauty, travel and everyday living, tracking trends, expert advice and seasonal essentials, while blending practical tips with cultural insights to help readers make smarter choices, live better, and stay in step with changing lifestyles.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 06:21 PM (IST)
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Nirjala Ekadashi 2026
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