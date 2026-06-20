Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gemini, Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces may benefit significantly.

Nirjala Ekadashi is considered one of the most sacred and powerful fasts in Hindu tradition. Observed in the Jyeshtha month, it is unique because devotees traditionally observe a strict fast without consuming water. It is believed that observing this vrat with devotion grants the combined spiritual merit of all 24 Ekadashis of the year.

Formation of Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog

This year, Nirjala Ekadashi is believed to be even more significant due to the formation of the Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog. According to astrology, this auspicious yoga occurs when Mercury (Budh) and Venus (Shukra) come together in the same zodiac sign.

Mercury represents intelligence, communication, and business skills, while Venus symbolizes wealth, luxury, beauty, and comfort. Their conjunction is considered highly beneficial for material growth, prosperity, and positive life changes.

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Planetary Alignment in Cancer Sign

On Nirjala Ekadashi 2026, the conjunction of Mercury and Venus is forming in the Cancer zodiac sign. This alignment is believed to enhance emotional stability along with financial progress, creating strong possibilities for growth in career and income for many individuals.

Zodiac Signs Likely to Benefit

Gemini (Mithun)

Gemini natives may experience positive changes in career and job opportunities. Promotions, salary hikes, and success in new ventures are likely. Financial gains through investments or unexpected sources may also occur.

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Cancer (Kark)

For Cancer natives, this Rajyog is especially powerful as it forms in their own sign. Stuck work may finally be completed, and new career opportunities may arise. Income sources are likely to expand, strengthening financial stability.

Scorpio (Vrishchik)

Scorpio natives may see success in long-pending tasks. Financial improvements, better savings, and increased confidence are indicated. Encounters with influential people may open future opportunities.

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Pisces (Meen)

Pisces natives may benefit from improved financial conditions and progress in personal and professional life. Support from family and positive news may bring happiness and motivation.

Conclusion

Astrologically, the Lakshmi Narayan Rajyog formed on Nirjala Ekadashi 2026 is considered highly auspicious. While Gemini, Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces may see significant benefits, it is advised to view such predictions as spiritual and astrological beliefs rather than guaranteed outcomes.