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HomeAstroYoga Day 2026: Can Surya Namaskar Boost Energy, Confidence And Positivity? 12 Powerful Postures

Yoga Day 2026: Can Surya Namaskar Boost Energy, Confidence And Positivity? 12 Powerful Postures

On Yoga Day 2026, discover the 12 postures of Surya Namaskar, their health benefits, and the astrological significance associated with this powerful yoga practice.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Surya Namaskar combines 12 yoga poses for body-mind harmony.
  • Performed daily, it enhances health and holds astrological importance.
  • Benefits include strength, weight management, stress reduction, confidence.

As the world celebrates International Yoga Day on June 21, Surya Namaskar remains one of the most popular yoga practices. More than just a sequence of exercises, it is a combination of 12 yoga postures performed in a rhythmic flow that helps create harmony between the body, mind and breath. Practising Surya Namaskar daily, especially on an empty stomach in the morning, is believed to bring positivity and improve overall health. Beginners can start with five to six rounds and gradually increase the number according to their comfort level.

What Is Surya Namaskar?

The term Surya Namaskar is derived from two Sanskrit words — Surya (Sun) and Namaskar (Salutation). It is a sequence of 12 yoga poses performed in a specific order. The practice combines physical movement with controlled breathing and is considered a complete workout for the body and mind.

12 Postures of Surya Namaskar

1. Pranamasana (Prayer Pose)

Stand straight with feet together, and palms joined in a prayer position.

2. Hasta Uttanasana (Raised Arms Pose)

Raise your arms overhead and gently bend backward.

3. Padahastasana (Standing Forward Bend)

Bend forward from the waist and bring your hands toward your feet.

4. Ashwa Sanchalanasana (Equestrian Pose)

Take one leg back while bending the front knee and looking upward.

5. Dandasana (Plank Pose)

Move the other leg back and keep the body in a straight line.

6. Ashtanga Namaskara (Eight-Limbed Salute)

Lower the knees, chest and chin to the floor while keeping the hips slightly raised.

7. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Lift the upper body and arch the back gently.

8. Parvatasana (Mountain Pose)

Raise the hips to form an inverted V-shape.

9. Ashwa Sanchalanasana

Bring the opposite leg forward and repeat the fourth posture.

10. Padahastasana

Return to the forward-bending position.

11. Hasta Uttanasana

Raise the body and stretch backward with arms overhead.

12. Pranamasana

Return to the starting position with folded hands.

Why Is Surya Namaskar Important in Astrology?

According to Vedic astrology, the Sun represents self-confidence, leadership, authority, reputation, vitality and one's relationship with the father. A strong Sun is believed to enhance decision-making abilities, confidence and personal charisma.

For this reason, many astrologers recommend Surya Namaskar as a daily practice that symbolically honors the Sun and helps cultivate discipline, positivity and inner strength.

Major Health Benefits of Surya Namaskar

Boosts Confidence and Positivity

Regular practice may improve mental resilience and encourage a positive outlook on life.

Strengthens the Entire Body

The sequence engages multiple muscle groups, helping improve strength, flexibility and stamina.

Supports Weight Management

As a full-body workout, Surya Namaskar can help burn calories and improve overall fitness levels.

Benefits Heart and Lungs

The coordinated movements and breathing techniques help improve blood circulation and respiratory function.

Reduces Stress and Anxiety

The combination of movement, breath control and mindfulness can calm the mind and help manage stress effectively.

Yoga Day 2026: A Simple Practice With Multiple Benefits

Surya Namaskar is more than just a set of yoga poses. It is a holistic practice that combines physical fitness, mental wellness and spiritual awareness. Whether viewed through the lens of health or astrology, incorporating Surya Namaskar into your daily routine can be a powerful step toward a healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Surya Namaskar?

Surya Namaskar is a sequence of 12 yoga postures performed in a rhythmic flow. It combines physical movement with controlled breathing to harmonize the body, mind, and breath.

What are the health benefits of practicing Surya Namaskar?

It strengthens the entire body, boosts confidence, supports weight management, and benefits heart and lungs. It also helps reduce stress and anxiety by calming the mind.

What is the astrological significance of Surya Namaskar?

In Vedic astrology, the Sun represents self-confidence, leadership, and vitality. Practicing Surya Namaskar honors the Sun, fostering discipline, positivity, and inner strength.

How should beginners start practicing Surya Namaskar?

Beginners should start with five to six rounds of Surya Namaskar. They can gradually increase the number of rounds according to their comfort level.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
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