Shani Pradosh Vrat 2026: Date, Puja Timings To Seek Relief From Sade Sati

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom June 27, 2026, marks the last Shani Pradosh Vrat.

This Vrat alleviates inauspicious Saturn's astrological effects.

Worship Lord Shiva during Pradosh Kaal from 7:23-9:23 PM.

Observe specific rituals including lamps, donations, and chanting.

Shani Pradosh Vrat falls on Saturday, June 27, 2026. This will be the last Shani Pradosh Vrat of this year, so its significance has increased manifold. This is a golden opportunity to attain relief from the troubles of Sade Sati and Dhaiyya. The fast on the Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase) of the Jyeshtha month is a day to overcome all of life's problems. So, learn when to worship Lord Shiva on Shani Pradosh Vrat and which remedies are best.

Shani Pradosh Vrat 2026 Muhurta

The Trayodashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase) of the Jyeshtha month begins at 10:22 pm on June 26 and ends at 12:43 am on the next day, June 28. Worship Lord Shiva during Pradosh Kaal on this day.

Pradosh Kaal Puja Muhurat - Auspicious time is from 7.23 pm to 9.23 pm.

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Last Shani Pradosh Fast Of 2026

If Saturn is in an inauspicious position in your horoscope, you may experience delays in your work, lack of desired results despite hard work, increased responsibilities, and mental stress. When Saturn is tainted in your horoscope, it can lead to problems like difficulty conceiving children, stress in a happy married life, and a stalled career. This year, you have the last chance to find relief from these problems during the Shani Pradosh fast. June 27th will be the last Trayodashi date of the year.

How To Please Shani Dev On Shani Pradosh Fast

On the day of Shani Pradosh fast, go to the Shani temple and light a mustard oil lamp. Chant the mantra “Om Shan Shanaishcharaya Namah” with devotion.

Lighting a lamp under the Peepal tree is also considered auspicious.

Donate black sesame seeds, urad dal, blankets or food to the needy.

Wrap black urad, 1.25 kg grains, two laddus, coal and iron nail in a black cloth and flow it in flowing water.

On the day of Shani Pradosh, feed boondi laddus to a black cow.

Recite Hanuman Chalisa, with the blessings of Bajrangbali, diseases and defects are destroyed.

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Rules To Please Shani Dev

It is considered auspicious to avoid lies, anger, abusive language and insulting anyone.

Hard work, punctuality and respect for elders are considered important behaviors associated with Saturn

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein]