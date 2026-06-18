Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahu's negative influence brings challenges, confusion, and instability.

Chanting mantras and Saturday fasting calm Rahu's adverse effects.

Donate specific items; consult expert before wearing gemstone.

In Vedic astrology, Rahu is known as a shadow planet, but its influence on human life is considered highly significant. When Rahu occupies an unfavorable position in a horoscope or when its Mahadasha or Antardasha is active, a person may experience sudden challenges, confusion, instability, disputes, and unexpected ups and downs. However, Rahu is not always negative. When favorable, it can bless an individual with remarkable success, foreign opportunities, fame, and social recognition.

If obstacles have been increasing in your life without any clear reason, it may be linked to Rahu's influence. Here are some common signs associated with an afflicted Rahu and the remedies mentioned in astrological traditions.

How To Identify Rahu's Negative Influence?

Constant confusion or indecisiveness without any apparent cause

Unexpected delays or repeated interruptions in important work

Legal complications, court cases, or unnecessary disputes

Rising mental stress, anxiety, fear, or feelings of insecurity

Frequent disagreements with family members, friends, or colleagues

Attraction towards unhealthy habits, negative company, or addictions

Lack of desired results despite sincere efforts

Disturbed sleep, restlessness, or recurring strange dreams

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Rahu Beej, Tantric And Vedic Mantras

According to astrology, chanting Rahu mantras regularly is believed to help calm its adverse effects and improve mental balance.

Rahu Beej Mantra

"Om Raam Rahave Namah"

Rahu Tantric Mantra

"Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhraum Sah Rahave Namah"

Rahu Vedic Mantra

"Om Kayanashchitra Abhuvaduti Sada Vridhah Sakha, Kaya Shachishthaya Vrita"

It is believed that chanting these mantras with devotion and discipline can help reduce confusion, stress, and obstacles while attracting positive energy.

Why Is Saturday Fasting Recommended For Rahu?

Astrological texts consider Saturday fasting especially beneficial for Rahu-related remedies.

Observe a fast for 18 consecutive Saturdays

Wear black-colored clothing

Chant Rahu mantras during the fast

Offer Durva grass, water, and Kush in worship

Light a sesame oil lamp beneath a Peepal tree

According to traditional beliefs, these practices help reduce obstacles, strengthen confidence, and protect against negativity.

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Things That Can Be Donated For Rahu Shanti

Hessonite (Gomed) gemstone

Iron objects

Black blankets

Mustard oil

Black sesame seeds

Blue or black clothes

Wheat and food grains

Other useful black-colored items

Charity performed with sincerity is believed to help reduce the adverse effects associated with Rahu.

Is Rahu's Gemstone Right For You?

In Vedic astrology, Gomed (Hessonite Garnet), sometimes referred to as Onyx in popular belief, is associated with Rahu. Individuals facing recurring obstacles, confusion, or instability due to Rahu may benefit from wearing the gemstone after proper consultation.

However, gemstones do not suit everyone. Astrologers recommend a detailed horoscope analysis before wearing any Rahu-related gemstone, as an unsuitable stone may produce unfavorable results instead of benefits.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]