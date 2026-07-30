What Causes An ‘Energy Imbalance’ After Darshan? Know The Spiritual Significance

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Travel, altitude, crowds, dehydration contribute to pilgrims' exhaustion.

The 12 Jyotirlingas hold special significance in Sanatan Dharma. It is believed that Lord Shiva resides in person at these sacred places. This is why powerful energy centers like Omkareshwar (Madhya Pradesh), Mallikarjuna (Andhra Pradesh), Trimbakeshwar (Maharashtra), Kashi Vishwanath (Uttar Pradesh), and Mahakaleshwar (Ujjain) are visited by devotees year-round. However, a strange phenomenon often occurs with many devotees: after darshan, their body suddenly feels heavy, they become tired, or their health deteriorates. From social media to general discussions, people offer various explanations for this. Let's explore what religious beliefs say about this situation, and the scientific and practical truth behind it.

Is The Reason For The Release Of Negative Energy?

Spiritualists and energy science experts believe that these sacred temples possess extremely high spiritual energy and intense vibrations. When a person enters these sanctums, the positive energy present there has a profound effect on the body. It is believed that exposure to this intense positivity releases long-accumulated negative thoughts, stress, and negative energy from within the body. This internal cleansing process may cause a temporary feeling of heaviness, headache, or fatigue. It is considered a form of spiritual detox, and it is not something to be feared.

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The Law Of Meditation, Fasting And Faith

From a religious perspective, the pilgrimage to the Jyotirlingas is bound by rules and discipline. Devotees often fast before the darshan, walk miles, and meditate on the deity with complete devotion. When their devotion reaches its peak during the darshan, the body becomes completely calm and relaxed immediately after the darshan due to the emotional and internal energy shift, which people sometimes mistake for weakness or ill health.

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What Do Health Experts Say?

Long journeys and physical fatigue: Pilgrimages to Jyotirlingas often involve long journeys. Lack of sleep, lack of timely meals, and standing in queues for hours can leave the body exhausted. Weather and Oxygen Levels: Jyotirlingas located in high mountainous regions like Kedarnath have low oxygen levels. Sudden exposure to high altitudes can cause altitude sickness, which can lead to dizziness and vomiting.

Crowd and dehydration: Due to the huge crowd in the sanctum sanctorum, humidity and not drinking enough water, the body gets dehydrated, which makes one feel unwell immediately.

Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.

